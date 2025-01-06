Lubinets Says Russians Killed Three More Captured Ukrainian Soldiers

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian military shot dead three captured Ukrainian defenders near Neskuchne in the Donetsk region, according to preliminary information.



Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets said this in a post on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

“We are once again witnessing atrocities that demonstrate the true face of the aggressor state. On January 3, near the village of Neskuchne, the Volnovakha district of the Donetsk region, the Russian occupiers committed a heinous crime – they allegedly shot three Ukrainian prisoners of war. According to DeepState, the Russians tied their hands and shot them in the back of the head,” he said.

Nearly 3.5M Ukrainians lose their homes during full-scale war - Ombudsman's Office

The Ombudsman has stated that Russia's actions demonstrate an apparent disregard for international norms. According to the Geneva Conventions, prisoners of war are under particular protection, and no country has the right to torture, abuse, or take their lives.

Lubinets said that, as the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner, he once again appealed to the International Committee of the Red Cross and the United Nations.

He stressed that these organizations should condemn another crime of the invaders and put pressure on the Russian side to stop such acts.

“Ukraine remains committed to upholding humanitarian law even in times of war, but we will not allow Russia to turn the world into a territory of lawlessness. The perpetrators must be held to account,” the Ombudsman underscored.

As Ukrinform reported, in December, the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office informed about the execution of four captured defenders by the Russian military in the Vremivka sector.