In Kherson, Russians Fire At Minibus With Drone: 1 Killed, 9 Wounded
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Kherson, Russians opened fire on a minibus, one person was killed and nine others were wounded.
According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin .
“At about 17:00, Russians attacked a taxi in the Shumensky district of Kherson with a UAV,” the report says.
As noted, one person was killed and nine others were wounded.
Video: Official channel of Oleksandr Prokudin
Information is being updated.
The СMA informs that Russian terrorists attacked public transport in Korabelny district from a drone.
Read also:
Russian drone attacks leave three civilians injured in Kherson
region
They hit a bus carrying passengers on route 3.
As reported by Ukrinform, a 45-year-old man was wounded in the village of Zelenivka, Kherson community, as a result of a drone attack.
MENAFN06012025000193011044ID1109060653
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.