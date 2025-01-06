In Kherson, Russians Fire At Minibus With Drone: 1 Killed, 9 Wounded

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Kherson, Russians opened fire on a minibus, one person was killed and nine others were wounded.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin .

“At about 17:00, Russians attacked a taxi in the Shumensky district of Kherson with a UAV,” the report says.

As noted, one person was killed and nine others were wounded.

Video: Official of Oleksandr Prokudin

Information is being updated.

The СMA informs that Russian terrorists attacked public transport in Korabelny district from a drone.

They hit a bus carrying passengers on route 3.

As reported by Ukrinform, a 45-year-old man was wounded in the village of Zelenivka, Kherson community, as a result of a drone attack.