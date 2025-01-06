The World's Smallest Laser TV, The JMGO O2S Ultra, Shines At CES 2025

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Compact Innovation with Triple Laser, Stunning 4K and 100-inch Screen from Just 5.75 Inches Away

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- JMGO is showcasing the revolutionary O2S Ultra at CES 2025, setting a new benchmark for home entertainment. As the world's smallest laser TV, the O2S Ultra combines innovative design with groundbreaking technology, delivering a cinematic experience that fits effortlessly into living spaces. JMGO plans to officially launch the O2S Ultra in Q4 2025, bringing this cutting-edge to homes worldwide.

The JMGO O2S Ultra

"The O2S Ultra is more than just a laser projector; it's a game-changer in redefining home entertainment," said Forrest Li, CEO of JMGO. "With its compact size and cutting-edge performance, we're solving real-world problems for users who seek exceptional quality without compromising space."

Unmatched Innovation and Design

The O2S Ultra represents a breakthrough in ultra-short throw projector design. Measuring just 12.3 x 11.4 x 5.5 inches-about the size of a shoebox-it is the world's smallest laser TV, combining sleek aesthetics with unmatched functionality. Its compact form makes it incredibly versatile, blending into any home. Thanks to its impressive throw ratio of 0.18:1, the O2S Ultra can project a stunning 100-inch screen from just 5.75 inches away, optimizing space without sacrificing performance.

Outstanding Visual Performance

At the heart of the O2S Ultra lies JMGO's proprietary MALCTM 3.0 technology, a significant leap forward in laser projection. This innovation overcomes the traditional trade-offs between brightness, color accuracy, and contrast, delivering all three at once. The O2S Ultra features true 4K resolution, ensuring crisp, detailed images on screen sizes up to 180 inches. It boasts a vibrant 110% BT.2020 color gamut coverage, producing vivid visuals.

With 1,800:1 FOFO contrast ratio, the O2S Ultra excels in both dark and well-lit environments. These features make it ideal for diverse viewing scenarios, from movie nights to daytime sports streaming, ensuring a superior visual experience at any time.

Smart Technology for Effortless Use

The O2S Ultra incorporates advanced smart calibration features, simplifying setup with auto keystone correction, auto focus, and smart screen fitting. These intuitive technologies allow users to quickly and effortlessly achieve perfect image alignment. Additionally, the device integrates Google TV and Dolby Vision, offering seamless access to streaming services like Netflix, further enhancing the viewing experience and transforming it into an all-in-one entertainment hub.

Availability

The O2S Ultra is expected to launch globally in Q4 2025. As JMGO's flagship ultra-short throw product, it is set to redefine the way users experience home entertainment, delivering cinematic quality in a design-forward, space-saving form factor. JMGO is currently showcasing this projector at CES 2025, taking place from January 7-10, 2025, in Central Hall - Booth 21636 of the Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC).

About JMGO



Founded in 2011,

JMGO is dedicated to creating immersive, large-screen experiences that combine portability, design, and performance. With cutting-edge optical technology, JMGO strives to deliver versatile, high-quality home entertainment solutions for a global audience.

Media Contact

Lucas

Xu, [email protected]

SOURCE JMGO

