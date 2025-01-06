Alpha Partners Releases Third Annual List Of Rising Stars In Venture For 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

The list honors the exceptional accomplishments of emerging venture capital professionals at the pre-partner level, highlighting their diverse expertise and impactful contributions to the industry.

NEW YORK, Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- At Alpha Partners, we believe that relationships drive success in the venture capital industry. The 2024 Rising Star Pre-Partner Venture Investor list celebrates the next generation of venture talent that's driving success by fostering deeper collaboration, developing bold strategies and fresh perspectives. This initiative is completely community driven and the people below were all recognized by one or more of their peers.

The 2024 selection process built upon prior years' successes and further expanded Alpha Partners' network of nominators. This year, over 300 VCs from around the world were invited to nominate pre-partner peers from other funds who they believe represent the future of venture capital. The response was remarkable, with over 175 votes for 130 junior VCs from 120 different VC firms.

All nominations reflected the thoughtful recognition of pre-partner VCs whose behind-the-scenes work is pivotal to the success of their firms and their portfolio companies. Their efforts are instrumental in shaping the future of venture capital while often remaining under the radar.

"We're thrilled to recognize this year's Rising Stars-not just for their incredible talents, but for the way they embody the collaborative spirit that makes venture capital such a rewarding space," said Steve Brotman, Founder and Managing Partner at Alpha Partners. "At Alpha, we're fortunate to work with so many incredible investors, and this initiative is a small way to celebrate their contributions."

This initiative underscores Alpha Partners' commitment to building a collaborative and inclusive venture ecosystem. By spotlighting the up-and-coming talent, we aim to strengthen connections and celebrate the individuals who are crucial to shaping the next great companies. Alpha Partners is proud to co-invest with our fellow investors into growth stage rounds to maximize their investment upside while celebrating the talent that drives their success .

Alpha Partners extends heartfelt gratitude to everyone who participated in the nomination process. Your insights and engagement play a crucial role in spotlighting the next generation of VC leaders.

Looking ahead, we invite the venture community to join us in recognizing the industry's future leaders by contributing nominations for the 2025 list. Nominations can be submitted by emailing the Alpha Partners team at [email protected] or by completing this

form . Together, we can celebrate the individuals whose work is driving the venture ecosystem forward.

And now, without further ado, we are excited to announce this year's rising star investors.

Congratulations to you all.

The following nominees were recognized by more than one investor for their outstanding contributions to the venture capital community:



Zach Jaffe, Glasswing Ventures

Sakib Jamal, Crossbeam Ventures

Daniel Paredes, Sierra Ventures

Alexandra Burbey, Sound Ventures

Andie Steinberg, Town Hall Ventures

Bo Berluti, RTP Global

Carter Bourassa, Moneta Ventures

Max Harrison, Remarkable Ventures

Ryan Peslis, Sidekick Partners

Spencer Henry, White Star Capital

Tamar Vidra, Red Sea Ventures Valentina Pidgaina, Vibranium

For the full list of 2024 nominees and contributing funds, find it here.

About Alpha Partners

At Alpha Partners, initiatives like the Rising Stars list are just one way we aim to support the venture community. Whether through providing resources for early-stage VCs to capitalize on their pro-rata rights, or fostering connections across our network of 1,000+ funds, Alpha Partners is dedicated to building a more inclusive and prosperous ecosystem for all.

