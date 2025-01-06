Autel Energy At CES 2025: Unveiling Strategic Solutions For Intelligent EV Infrastructure

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--Autel Energy, a trusted pioneer in electric vehicle (EV) charging technology, is reshaping the EV charging landscape with its comprehensive suite of charging solutions. With global EV sales increasing by 25% year-over-year in Q1 2024, the accelerating shift toward electrification highlights an urgent demand for reliable and scalable charging infrastructure. Autel offers high-power DC Charging Solutions , advanced AC Charging Solutions , and intelligent PV-ESS-EVSE Integration , all enhanced by cutting-edge Cloud Services . Together, these solutions ensure unmatched efficiency, flexibility, and profitability for fleet operators, commercial locations, and multi-site charging stations.

A Strategic Vision: Full-Scenario Intelligent Charging Network

At the center of Autel's strategy are the Series Charger Platform and Comprehensive Cloud Platform , working in synergy to deliver a one-stop charging solution that addresses primary scenarios across On-the-Go Charging, Fleet Charging with Megawatt Charging System (MCS) capability, Destination Charging, and Residential Charging.

The Series Charger Platform features a unified modular design, ensuring high scalability from kilowatt-level charging to megawatt-level charging with easy upgrades and maintenance. This future-ready platform design is tailored to support diverse business expansion and transition needs, ensuring flexibility and efficiency.

The Comprehensive Cloud Platform integrates smart operation, intelligent maintenance and streamlined charging payment services, powered by industry leading AI technologies. By enabling efficient management, hassle-free maintenance, and a seamless charging experience for end users, this platform empowers operators to achieve optimal performance and customer satisfaction.

By strategically integrating photovoltaic (PV), Energy Storage Systems (ESS), and Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment (EVSE), this solution maximizes renewable energy utilization and optimizes energy management, building a more advanced and intelligent charging network. This holistic vision fosters a seamlessly connected eMobility landscape, empowering businesses to drive sustainable growth and achieve enhanced lifecycle value.

Drive the Evolution of EV Charging Through Relentless R&D

Driven by its core values of Ultimate Experience, Superior Performance, and Maximized Yield, Autel Energy is committed to the relentless pursuit of excellence in both product development and technological advancement, setting new benchmarks in the EV charging industry:

DC Solutions: High-power solutions ranging from 40 kW to 1440 kW, ideal for a range of applications, including fleet operations, on-the-go charging, and destination charging. The AI-driven technology incorporated into these DC chargers also optimizes the total cost of ownership (TCO) while delivering ultra-fast, reliable charging performance.

AC Solutions: Advanced commercial and residential AC charging networks equipped with dynamic load management capabilities. By offering flexibility in deployment and scalability, Autel's AC products deliver reliable, high-performance charging options for businesses, commercial hubs, and residences.

Intelligent Cloud Services: Centralized software platform powered by intelligent algorithms that enables comprehensive site-level management with dynamic power sharing, real-time monitoring and predictive maintenance. The platform also supports multiple payment methods, including ISO 15118-compliant Plug and Charge, AutoCharge, POS Kiosks and QR codes, making it convenient for users while maximizing profitability for operators.

PV-ESS-EVSE Integration: The smart integration that leverages AI scheduling, load forecasting, and tracking capabilities. By intelligently combining renewable energy sources with energy storage, Autel Energy helps reduce energy costs, promotes sustainability, and delivers a seamless charging experience for users.

Building Growth Momentum with Global Service Networks

With a strong foundation in cutting-edge technology and customer-centric design, Autel Energy achieved a remarkable 77.8% year-on-year growth for the first three quarters of 2024, reaffirming its position as a leader in driving sustainable innovation and delivering exceptional value to its partners and customers. Autel's products have also earned esteemed recognition for their superior design, including accolades such as the Red Dot Design Awards. Upcoming product lines will continue reflecting this commitment to high standards of design excellence, reinforcing the brand's dedication to quality and user experience.

“At Autel, we are driven by an unwavering mission to empower a cleaner, smarter, and more connected future,” said Michelle Luo, Chief Revenue Officer at Autel Energy North America.“Our innovative solutions are designed to meet the evolving needs of EV adopters while advancing global sustainability goals. CES 2025 marks a pivotal moment in our journey as we continue to lead the charge in intelligent energy solutions.”

Autel Energy's extensive business coverage is underpinned by a robust global network of localized service teams, ensuring tailored support for diverse regional markets. With state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in North Carolina, United States and Haiphong, Vietnam, Autel is well-positioned to meet growing market demands while adhering to the highest industry standards. By driving transformative progress in sustainable mobility, Autel is actively shaping the future of energy and transportation on a global scale.

