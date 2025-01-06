CTS EVENTIM Introduces New Leadership Structure In Benelux (News With Additional Features)



CTS EVENTIM introduces new leadership structure in Benelux Hamburg/Amsterdam, 6 January 2025 – CTS EVENTIM has appointed Marijke van den Bosch , currently CEO of See Tickets Benelux, to take responsibility for all ticketing activities of the CTS EVENTIM Group in the Benelux region, effective 1 January 2025. This includes the brands See Tickets and EVENTIM Netherlands. In her new role, Marijke van den Bosch will continue to report to Alexander Ruoff , COO of CTS EVENTIM. Henk Schuit , Managing Director of CTS EVENTIM Netherlands, stepped down at the end of 2024 by mutual agreement after 20 successful years with the company. He has decided to make way for new leadership and explore new directions in his career. During his tenure, Henk Schuit played a pivotal role in the growth and professionalization of CTS EVENTIM Netherlands. Under his leadership, the company became a leading player in the Dutch ticketing market, achieving significant milestones such as strengthening its position within the events sector, driving innovation, and fostering important collaborations within the industry. Marijke van den Bosch brings a wealth of experience to her new role, having held leadership positions in the ticketing industry for more than a decade. As CEO of See Tickets Benelux, she successfully oversaw significant growth and development, strengthening the company's position across the region. Her proven expertise in management and her deep understanding of the industry make her ideally suited to lead the next chapter for CTS EVENTIM in Benelux. In June 2024, CTS EVENTIM completed the acquisition of See Tickets, including its associated live entertainment business, from Vivendi. Alexander Ruoff , COO, CTS EVENTIM:“I congratulate Marijke on her new position and look forward to continuing our close collaboration. I would also like to thank Henk for his many years of service and the positive impact he has had on our business in the Netherlands. We wish him all the best for the future, both personally and professionally. Looking ahead, I am confident that Marijke's expertise and leadership will be instrumental in driving the continued success of our ticketing operations in the Benelux region. With the unified management structure, we aim to deliver even better and more tailored solutions for our partners and customers.” Henk Schuit , former Managing Director, CTS EVENTIM Netherlands:“After 20 years as Managing Director, it is time for me to pass the baton and take a new direction in my career. I am proud of what we have achieved together at CTS EVENTIM Netherlands, from strengthening our position in the ticketing market to fostering innovation and collaboration across the industry. I am confident that Marijke will build on this strong foundation and take the company to new heights.” Marijke van den Bosch , new head of CTS EVENTIM's ticketing activities in Benelux:“I would like to thank Alexander and the CTS EVENTIM Board for their trust, as well as Henk for his achievements over the past two decades. He has built a strong foundation for CTS EVENTIM Netherlands, which I am proud to build upon. I am excited to take on this role, lead the talented teams in Benelux, and contribute to the continued growth of CTS EVENTIM in the region.”



About CTS EVENTIM CTS EVENTIM is a leading international ticketing and live entertainment company. Over 300 million tickets per year are marketed using the Company's systems – through physical box offices and mobile/online portals. According to Pollstar's global rankings for 2023, the Group is the second-biggest promoter in the world. In addition, CTS EVENTIM operates some of Europe's most renowned venues. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ISIN DE 0005470306) has been listed on the stock exchange since 2000 and is a member of the MDAX segment. In 2023, the Group generated revenue of EUR 2.4 billion across more than 25 countries.

