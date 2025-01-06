(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Entrepreneur, storyteller and author Samya Al Harbi is inviting everyone to attend the long-anticipated grand launch of her new book, "Not Like Other Women" on January 10, 2025, 7:30pm at the Hyatt Regency Dubai.

Not Like Other Women: Stories of Strength and Resilience in the Arab World by Samya Al Harbi

Not Like Other Women, the compelling new book by Dubai-based author Al Harbi, is available in both Arabic and English, and is a collection of stories that brings to life the experiences of women living in the Arab world, interwoven with glimpses of the author's own journey.

Since moving to Dubai in 2018, Al Harbi has split her time between Dubai and Riyadh, balancing her entrepreneurial pursuits with her passion for storytelling. Her book, over 150 pages long and nearly four years in the making, reflects her life experiences and celebrates the voices of women in the region.

Published by Austin Macauley, Not Like Other Women is priced at AED 60 and will be widely available across the UAE in paperback format and online worldwide. Al Harbi, a trailblazing entrepreneur, believes the book captures the resilience and innovation of women shaping their futures.

The venue, chosen by the author as a personal favourite where many of her business deals were forged, will host an evening celebrating women entrepreneurs and modern thinkers. Al Harbi invites her readers and the wider community to join her in honouring the spirit of female empowerment and creativity.

Speaking about the book, Al Harbi shared, "This is not just my story, but a reflection of the lives of many women in the Arab world who have dared to dream, to grow, and to challenge societal norms. I hope this book inspires others to embrace their own journeys with courage."

The launch marks a significant moment for Al Harbi, combining her talents as a storyteller and a businesswoman.

Al Harbi is a trailblazing entrepreneur and the founder of Samiyah Ahmed Gold Trading, a leading company renowned for its excellence in gold trading and innovation in the precious metals industry. With a keen eye for market trends and a dedication to quality, Al Harbi has built her company into a trusted name, known for delivering exceptional value to clients worldwide.

Born with a passion for both business and storytelling, Al Harbi has successfully combined her entrepreneurial spirit with her talent for writing. As an accomplished writer, she uses her voice to share inspiring stories, insights into the business world, and reflections on her journey. Her words resonate deeply, offering readers a unique perspective on navigating challenges and achieving success.

Under her leadership, Samiyah Ahmed Gold Trading has achieved remarkable milestones, earning a reputation for integrity, innovation, and excellence. Beyond her professional achievements, Al Harbi is a mentor and advocate for women in business, dedicated to empowering others to pursue their dreams with confidence.

When she's not managing her company or working on her next writing project, Al Harbi enjoys personal interests, including travelling, exploring art, and spending time with family. Her ability to balance creativity and business acumen makes her a true inspiration in her field.

With her vision and determination, Al Harbi continues to redefine success as a businesswoman and writer, leaving a lasting legacy in the gold trading industry and beyond.