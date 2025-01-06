HISENSE MARKS NEW ERA OF DISPLAY INNOVATION WITH ITS FIRST CONSUMER MICROLED AT CES 2025

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hisense , a global leader in consumer and home appliances, today unveils the 136MX MicroLED, the brand's first consumer-ready MicroLED display. This launch marks a pivotal milestone in making cutting-edge display more accessible to households, catering to the growing demand for larger, more immersive screens without compromising durability or long-term performance. By eliminating traditional backlight limitations, 136MX delivers precise contrast, lifelike colors, and a viewing experience that sets a new standard for the industry. By combining MicroLED display technology with its R&D expertise, Hisense is once again redefining the possibilities of home entertainment.

The 136MX builds on Hisense's legacy of display innovation, leveraging a high-density array of over 24.88 million microscopic LEDs to deliver unparalleled brightness, resolution, and precision. Each pixel is its own light source, composed of independent red, green, and blue LEDs, eliminating the need for a traditional backlight. This self-emissive design achieves a near-infinite dynamic contrast ratio, delivering deep blacks, dazzling brightness, and remarkable clarity. Unlike OLED, which can degrade or suffer burn-in with static content, MicroLED offers consistent, high-quality visuals for years, making it ideal for bright living spaces and dedicated home theater rooms alike.

Powered by Hisense's flagship Hi-View AI Engine X chipset, the 136MX optimizes every frame with its AI-based algorithms, enabling precise color conversion, dynamic 3D color management, and rich display details. Black nanocrystals further enhance performance by reducing reflectivity to ensure exceptional clarity even in well-lit spaces. With brightness levels reaching up to 10,000 nits and a color gamut covering 95% of the BT.2020 color space, Hisense's 136MX delivers vivid, true-to-life colors, setting a new benchmark for home entertainment displays.

Engineered for modern living, 136MX combines advanced visual and audio technologies with elegant, user-centric design. Its ultra-slim form factor allows it to integrate seamlessly into any space, blending high-tech sophistication with modern aesthetics. Features including Dolby Vision IQ®, HDR10+, and Filmmaker Mode dynamically optimize picture quality to match both the content and environment, ensuring a cinematic experience in any setting. On the audio front, Dolby Atmos®, DTS Virtual X, and a thoughtfully designed audio system deliver rich, multidimensional sound to complement the stunning visuals. Whether it's a quiet dialogue scene or the roar of an NBA game, the 136MX ensures immersive sound quality for any type of content.

With VIDAA OS, Hisense's proprietary smart platform, 136MX offers seamless access to popular streaming services like Netflix, YouTube, and Disney+, along with thousands of apps. The intuitive interface, paired with voice assistant integration via Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, makes navigation effortless. Advanced connectivity options like HDMI 2.1, WiFi 6E, and eARC support ensure compatibility with the latest devices and formats. For gamers, the 136MX includes features such as 120Hz VRR, Auto Low Latency Mode, and FreeSync Premium Pro, delivering smooth, responsive gameplay. Regardless of the content, Hisense's 136MX always delivers a world-class viewing experience.

The 136MX represents Hisense's commitment to pushing the boundaries of display technology. By harnessing the power of MicroLED, Hisense delivers a display that combines breathtaking visuals, precise performance, and enduring durability. Its versatility paves the way for future display innovations, reflecting Hisense's vision of redefining entertainment for every household.

Experience the Hisense's 136MX MicroLED firsthand at CES 2025, January 7–10, in the Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC), Central Hall Booth 16625 . For more information on all of Hisense's 2025 innovations, visit the Hisense USA website and newsroom . Also follow @HisenseUSA on Facebook and YouTube and @Hisense_USA on Instagra and X .

Hisense's CES 2025 press kit, including hi-res imagery here.

About Hisense USA

Since 2001, Hisense USA Corporation, a subsidiary of Hisense Group, has been a leading provider of technology products, encompassing a diverse range of offerings such as televisions, Laser TVs and Cinemas, soundbars, refrigerators, ranges, dishwashers and air conditioners. As the Official TV and Home Appliance Partner of the NBA and FIFA Club World Cup 2025, the company places maximum emphasis on performance, quality, and value, leading to remarkable industry growth and a reputation for producing reliable, award-winning products. According to Omdia, Hisense ranked No. 2 for TV shipments and No. 1 in the 100-inch TV category globally from 2022 to Q1 2024, a testament to the company's commitment to superior product quality and the best user-centric experience.

