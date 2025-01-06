Valeo And AWS Collaborate To Accelerate The Cloud-Native Revolution In Software-Defined Vehicles

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Valeo has been an leader in software and design for more than 30 years and has been at the forefront of the automotive industry's transition to SDVs. To further advance this transition, Valeo has collaborated with AWS to develop powerful new digital services for the automotive industry and simplify the development process for engineers. Valeo will bring its extensive expertise in automotive software development, middleware, software-oriented architecture, and high-performance computing (HPC) for centralized computing architectures. AWS will offer support through cloud services for AI, compute, data management, analytics, innovation mechanisms like "working backwards," as well as reference architectures and solutions for virtual engineering, ADAS, and SDV.

The new solutions offered by Valeo and powered by AWS will support all steps of the SDV transformation along the automotive development chain.

Valeo Virtualized Hardware Lab enables car manufacturers to test software on virtualized Electronic Control Units (vECU) and Sensor Models (VESM), accelerating the development cycle of ECU software by up to 40%. Potential benefits of this flexible development and testing environment include a significant reduction in user development costs, and faster software feature releases. Valeo intends to make the Valeo Virtualized Hardware Lab available on AWS Marketplace in Q1/2025. The solution will allow automotive engineers to deploy vECU and VESM hosted on AWS in a few minutes into any workbench of a customer, globally.

For the next phase of testing when actual hardware is needed, Valeo offers the Valeo Cloud Hardware Lab ,

the first Hardware-in-the-loop as-a-Service (HILaaS) solution. This will allow automotive customers to access Valeo's managed large-scale HIL test systems from an AWS-hosted workplace. Valeo Cloud Hardware Lab will facilitate the collaboration of global teams and provide a comprehensive solution for accelerating the development and validation of automotive software functions by enabling an end-to-end software development workflow of Autonomous Mobility in the cloud.

Valeo also uses the data and AI services provided by AWS to enable solutions for new end-user functions like

Assist XR, a remote services solution designed to help enhance the driving experience. Assist XR extends the capabilities and efficiency of remote assistance by collecting and analyzing real-time vehicle and environmental information for quicker and streamlined support, roadside assistance, and vehicle maintenance.

To further strengthen the collaboration between both companies Valeo announced today that they have joined the AWS Partner Network (APN). The APN is a global community of AWS Partners that leverages AWS technologies, programs, expertise, and tools to build solutions and services for customers.

"Valeo is focused on empowering its customers as they navigate the industry's transformation toward software-driven mobility," said Marc Vrecko, CEO of Valeo Brain division. "By working with AWS, we are creating new services that will dramatically improve efficiency and reduce the cost of software development cycles for our customers, making it easier for them to lead in this area and set new standards for automotive innovation."

"The use of cloud and AI technologies is helping to accelerate innovation and invention occurring throughout the automotive industry," said Ozgur Tohumcu, General Manager of Automotive and Manufacturing at AWS. "Through this collaboration, AWS will support Valeo as they continue developing even faster and more efficient SDV solutions for their customers."

Valeo and AWS will provide more details on the announcement and technology at CES on Jan. 7th, 2025 at 12:00 PM, in booth #4000 in the West Hall at the Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC). Additional product demonstrations and executive interviews will be available at the Valeo CES exhibit in Piero's from January 6 to 10.

