New Empowering Workshop For Bay Area Smbs To Leverage AI To Drive Revenue And Stay Ahead

'AI in Action' Workshop

WSI Will Host an AI Literacy for Small- to Medium-Sized Businesses on January 24, 2025

PLEASANT HILL, CA, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- WSI will host a hands-on workshop that aims to bring practical and efficient artificial intelligence (AI) skills and technique tips to small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs).

"AI in Action: From Fundamentals to Business Applications," an interactive workshop tailored for SMB owners and marketing professionals, will take place on January 24, 2025, 9am to 12pm at Sonesta Select Pleasant Hill.

This 3-hour immersive event addresses a growing need among SMBs to adopt AI for operational efficiency and competitive growth.

A recent survey (conducted by WSI) revealed that 72% of SMBs express optimism about AI's potential, 62% also report lacking in-house expertise to capitalize on this transformative technology.

The“AI in Action” workshop will bridge this gap, empowering participants with practical knowledge and tools they can apply immediately.

What Attendees Can Expect:

Engaging Learning Sessions that offer foundational concepts of Large Language Models (LLMs) and Generative AI, including effective prompt frameworks.

Real-World Applications with tailored use cases and practical strategies to apply immediately.

Access to exclusive resources such as a prompt library and the 4th of the ebook "Unlocking the Potential of AI and ChatGPT."

Participants will receive a professional certificate of completion, signifying their new AI literacy expertise.

The workshop's intimate setting, limited to just 25 participants, ensures personalized attention and actionable takeaways. Attendees will leave with tools to streamline operations, enhance marketing strategies, and future-proof their businesses.

Details at a Glance:

What: 'AI in Action' Workshop

Who: Small and medium-sized business owners and marketing professionals

When: January 24, 2025

Where: Sonesta Select Pleasant Hill

Why: Empower SMBs with practical AI knowledge and strategies

“With the East Bay being home to countless entrepreneurs and innovators, this workshop is uniquely positioned to provide SMBs with the resources they need to thrive in the AI era,” said Tasneem Nomanbhai, the workshop's host and seasoned digital marketing consultant.

Seats are limited, and the workshop is offered at an introductory rate of $299. For more information and registration, visit our website .

Sonesta Select Pleasant Hill proudly supports this initiative as a venue sponsor, furthering local efforts to bolster business growth and innovation in the East Bay.

About WSI - Nomanbhai Group

WSI - Nomanbhai Group, a premier global digital marketing agency based out of the San Francisco Bay Area, champions integrating cutting-edge digital technology with a human-centered approach. Our ethos, 'Embrace Digital. Stay Human.' underpins all our initiatives. As a trailblazer in AI education for businesses, WSI has earned accolades, such as over 170+ Web Marketing Association Awards and 2x top agency award.

Tasneem Nomanbhai

WSI

+1 510-399-5272

