Omtech Launches FC-22 & FC-22C Metal Laser Cutters: A Game-Changing Powerhouse For Small Businesses

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The FC-22 and the FC-22C boast an impressive 1500W of laser power, effortlessly slicing through tough metals, including stainless steel up to 4mm (0.16 inches) thick and carbon steel up to 10mm (0.39 inches). With a cutting speed of 27.56 inches per second, these machines deliver both speed and accuracy for optimal metal-cutting results.

"The FC-22 and FC-22C represent OMTech's commitment to empowering businesses with cutting-edge that's both powerful and accessible," said Samson Yang, the COO of OMTech. "We've designed these machines to be the perfect stepping stone for those looking to elevate their metal cutting capabilities."

Optimize Safety

Safety is paramount in the FC-22's design. The fully-enclosed structure, coupled with an OD8+ grade observation window, ensures complete protection from laser leaks. The FC-22C's semi-enclosed configuration also enhances safety, while additional safety relays and interlocks provide peace of mind, allowing operators to focus on their craft without worry. The FC-22 and FC-22C's compact nature make them ideal for industrial and at-home workshops alike, while the ample safety features keep the workplace protected.

Cut More with Expansive Workspace

Despite its compact footprint, the FC-22 and FC-22C don't compromise on workspace. Their 23.6 x 23.6-inch cutting area offers the flexibility to tackle a wide range of projects. The FC-22 even includes front and back pass-throughs that accommodate materials up to 24.8 inches wide, granting users more versatility. This feature makes the FC-22 and the FC-22C ideal for applications from custom signage and metal fabrication to architectural design.

Ready-to-Go Out of the Box

One of the FC-22 and FC-22C 's standout features is its plug-and-play functionality. Thanks to the built-in water chiller and laser supply, these metal laser cutters are ready for immediate use upon delivery. This instant setup capability minimizes downtime and accelerates the return on investment for businesses.

Superior Technology

In addition to the FC-22 and FC-22C's extremely user-friendly setup, these metal cutters utilize a MAX fiber laser source. MAX laser sources are renowned for their reliability and performance and represent some of the best technology in the industry. This choice of laser source ensures consistent, high-quality cuts across various materials and thicknesses.

OMTech's commitment to customer success extends beyond the machine itself. The FC-22 and FC-22C have a comprehensive package including laser operating software, a voltage stabilizer, an exhaust fan, and an industrial water chiller. Furthermore, OMTech provides in-person machine installation, training from US technicians, and ongoing US-based technical and customer support.

"At OMTech, we're not just selling machines; we're providing complete solutions that help businesses thrive," Samson added. "The FC-22 and FC-22C are a testament to our dedication to innovation, quality, and customer service."

About OMTech

OMTech stands at the forefront of laser technology innovation, offering a wide range of products catering to professional and hobbyist needs. The FC-22 and the FC-22C are only some of the newest additions to OMTech's expanding line of laser engravers and cutters, with predecessors like the

K40+ , Polar Series , Maker Series , and Pronto Series . With their constant innovation and commitment to excellence, OMTech continually pushes the boundaries of laser applications, driven by a passion for innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction.

The introduction of the FC-22 and FC-22C Metal Laser Cutter further solidifies OMTech's position as a leader in the laser industry, providing businesses with the tools they need to bring their creative visions to life more efficiently and safely.

Currently, OMTech is offering a 15% discount on the FC-22 and FC-22C Fiber Laser Cutters during the pre-sale period from January 6th to 26th. Originally priced at $27,500, you can get the all-inclusive package FC-22

for just $23,375.

Similarly, the FC-22C is now available for $21,675, a great deal compared to its original price of $25,500.

For more information on the OMTech FC-22 and FC-22C Fiber Laser Cutters, please visit OMTech's website.

SOURCE OMTech