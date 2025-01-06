Udan Yatri Cafe At Kolkata Airport Runway A Hit, Both Passengers And Staff Rejoice

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, Jan 6 (IANS) The Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata celebrated 100 glorious years of its operation on December 21, 2024.

Marking the occasion, a budget-friendly cafe named 'UDAN Yatri Cafe' was launched at the Kolkata Airport by the Union of Civil and the Airports Authority of India (AAI). Launched as a pilot project, the cafe offers budget-friendly food options for travellers.

According to the menu, can get a water bottle and tea for just Rs 10 each, while coffee, samosa and sweet of the day cost Rs 20.

The launch of the budget cafe has left the flyers and air passengers delighted. Many of them shared their excitement and happiness on the same.

Dharmendra Joshi, a flyer spoke to IANS and said that this was a dream come true for many passengers like him.

“I have seen this for the first time. I haven't seen it anywhere in the country. I bought four water bottles and four samosas and paid a total of just Rs 120,” he said.

“It's a very welcome decision by the Civil Aviation Ministry. Other airports in the country should follow this model,” he added.

Badal, a salesman at Udan Yatri Cafe informed that the budget shop was launched on 21st December 2024.

“Tea, water bottle price is Rs 10 and Coffee, Gulab jamun and samosa are priced at Rs 20. Everyone is appreciating the initiative,” he said.

Dr Pravat Ranjan Beuria, Airport Director of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport too spoke about the improvement in passenger amenities and convenience after the cafe's launch.

“It is a matter of great pleasure to inform you that Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport recently completed 100 years. On this occasion, Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu ji inaugurated the Udan Yatri Cafe at the airport. This is a budget-friendly cafe, in which this facility is available at reasonable and affordable prices for passengers travelling at the airport. The prices are very cheap and reasonable.”

Notably, the launch of the budget cafe at Kolkata airport followed Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha's forceful argument in Parliament, for reining in the overpriced food and beverages cost at the airports and the need to make air travel affordable for everyone.