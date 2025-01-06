Glad To Know About Microsoft's Ambitious Expansion, Investment Plans In India: PM Modi

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 6 (IANS) Prime Narendra Modi, who met Microsoft Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella on Monday, said he was glad to know about the tech giant's ambitious expansion and plans in India.

In a post on social X, PM Modi said: "It was indeed a delight to meet you, @satyanadella! Glad to know about Microsoft's ambitious expansion and investment plans in India. It was also wonderful discussing various aspects of tech, innovation and AI in our meeting".

Nadella thanked the Prime Minister for his leadership.

"Excited to build on our commitment to making India AI-first and work together on our continued expansion in the country to ensure every Indian benefits from this AI platform shift," said the Microsoft CEO.

Microsoft is empowering the fast-growing developer community in India to not only build products and services for the country but also for the world.

Microsoft, at the end of the day, is a developer company and India holds the biggest promise in creating AI-based products on the company's AI-powered platform GitHub.

"India which is currently second to the US will have the largest developer community on GitHub by 2027. The country is currently second among the top 10 global communities creating the most generative AI projects on GitHub," Nadella said last year.

He stated that 10 per cent of India's $5 trillion economy goal by 2025 will be led by AI.

Microsoft is going to provide AI skilling opportunities to 2 million people in India by 2025.

India launched the IndiaAI mission last year to enhance AI-related developments in the country. The Union Cabinet, chaired by PM Modi, approved an allocation of over Rs 10,300 crore for the IndiaAI Mission, marking a significant step towards bolstering the AI ecosystem in the country.

