Kuwait's Namaa Charity Distributes Aid To 1,000 Beneficiaries In Yemen

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ADEN, Jan 6 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Namaa Charity, part of the Social Reform Society, has distributed blankets and winter clothing to more than 1,000 individuals in Yemen's Marib and Ibb governorates.

In a press statement, Jamal Al-Faqih, Director of the Heteen Foundation, which executed the project, expressed his gratitude to Kuwait's leadership, government, and people, as well as to Namaa Charity, for their humanitarian initiative.

The campaign aims to alleviate the harsh winter conditions faced by hundreds of Yemeni families, particularly children and the elderly, by providing essential winter supplies to ensure warmth and protection.

Al-Faqih highlighted Kuwait's longstanding commitment to supporting Yemen, noting that the country has consistently set an example in humanitarian and relief efforts worldwide.

Last week, Namaa Charity also distributed winter essentials to around 5,000 individuals across various Yemeni governorates as part of their ongoing campaign, which has been running for 10 years. (end)

