Nexxen Launches Nexxen U, A First-Of-Its-Kind Education Program For Linear, Connected TV And Digital Convergence

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Courses taught by programmatic experts from KINESSO, LG Ad Solutions, Tinuiti, Philo and H/L, among others

The program's Honors Council brings together rising thought leaders for collaboration and value creation across the chain

NEW YORK, Jan. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nexxen, a global, flexible advertising with deep expertise in data and advanced TV, today announced the launch of Nexxen U , a first-of-its-kind, global education program for linear, Connected TV (“CTV”) and digital convergence, taught by buy- and sell-side industry experts from KINESSO, LG Ad Solutions, Tinuiti, Philo and H/L, among others.

An additional component of the program is an Honors Council comprised of rising industry thought leaders spanning agencies, brands, publishers, platforms and broadcasters including KINESSO, Tinuiti, Assembly, Philo and H/L. The council aims to forge cross-marketplace connections and shape Nexxen's product roadmap to create unique value for clients throughout the company's end-to-end platform.

In 2024, Nexxen surveyed CTV and digital buyers and found that, despite being increasingly tasked with planning programmatic holistically across linear, CTV and digital, 56% of buyers feel they have little-to-no knowledge of the programmatic linear component, inclusive of addressable and data-driven linear. Only 37% feel“very comfortable” in putting together a programmatic linear, CTV and digital video plan. Strikingly, 48% say they are able to devote only one hour or less a week to learning.

Nexxen U's designed outcomes for students range from a confident ability in building cross-channel media plans that address identity, media waste and measurement challenges to an intermediate-level understanding of the industry's current state, including challenges, opportunities and solutions for advertisers, as well as the sell-side perspective. The courses are complemented by exclusive research reports, playbooks, SME interviews and webinars.

“Finding the right resources to learn about converged linear, streaming and digital is as fragmented as the media space itself. With so many of our buyers focused on linear and CTV, we saw the opportunity to build an accessible, centralized digital destination that empowers buyers to master converged media for their campaigns,” said Kara Puccinelli, Chief Customer Officer, Nexxen.

“Holistic campaigns are critical for scalable, audience-centric reach customized to viewer behavior, but this comes with inherent complexities,” said Peter Parisi, VP of Addressable Strategy & Activation, KINESSO.“KINESSO is committed to simplifying and unifying our clients' media, data and measurement - and having an education-focused partner like Nexxen enables us to do just that while moving the industry forward.”

