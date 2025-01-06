Devicie Catapults Channel Distribution, Now Available In TD SYNNEX Streamone® Marketplace

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Devicie hyperautomation and orchestration solutions for Microsoft 365 environments are now more easily accessible to organizations worldwide

TAMPA BAY, Fla., Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --

Devicie , a leader in optimized Microsoft Intune deployment and maintenance

solutions, today announced that its solutions are now available in TD SYNNEX's

StreamOne® Marketplace . Availability in the highly popular marketplaces for end-customers and Cloud Solution Provider (CSP) partners will make Devicie solutions much more easily accessible to organizations worldwide.

"You can now buy and deploy Devicie from the same place you buy your Microsoft 365 licenses," says Colin Britton, COO at Devicie. "That's why we joined one of the largest marketplaces for Microsoft 365 users – TD SYNNEX StreamOne®

as a hyperscaler product.

Accessing Devicie's advanced automation and orchestration to maximize your investment in M365 and Intune has never been easier."

Special Devicie offers will be available within the TD SYNNEX StreamOne® marketplace to reach an ecosystem of thousands of resellers and MSPs. TD SYNNEX ISV Acceleration Program offers many other benefits, including co-sell and resell models for new-to-the-channel and startup companies.

"TD SYNNEX

is committed to uniting IT solutions that deliver business outcomes today and unlock growth for the future,"

says Cheryl Day, SVP of Vendor Acquisition and Global Solutions at TD SYNNEX. "With Devicie added to our comprehensive portfolio of vendor partners, we're able to enrich the breadth and depth of our offerings so customers can do great things with technology."



Devicie's core product is the configuration engine at the heart of a modern managed organization – built natively on top of Microsoft Intune, which is included in most Microsoft 365 subscriptions, including E3, E5 and Business Premium. Devicie reduces the time and complexity of device management with out-of-the-box configurations, policies, protocols and permissions. It's trusted by organizations around the globe to securely manage their Android, Apple iOS, Windows and macOS devices.

Devicie empowers in-house IT teams and MSPs to get the organization they support into a cloud-native state by automating the implementation and ongoing management of Microsoft Intune. Its multi-tenant solution enables efficient and consistent management of endpoints across multiple clients with zero-touch configuration, automatic updates, application patching, built-in remediation and enhanced management and compliance reporting. With Devicie, in-house IT teams and MSPs can ensure end-users are productive, secure and uniformly adhering to agreed compliance standards at scale, while freeing up critical resources to work on other high-value projects and professional service offerings.

About Devicie

Devicie provides

automated, always-optimized Intune deployment and maintenance at scale.

Devicie's unique approach to an optimal state of modern management - featuring zero-touch configuration, advanced security, and compliance capabilities - transforms Intune adoption and maximizes Microsoft 365 utilization, all without the workload. By fostering synergy between Security and IT departments, as well as empowering CSPs and partners, Devicie emerges as a vital asset for contemporary organizations and partners striving to streamline IT operations and amplify productivity on an international scale. For further details, visit

.

