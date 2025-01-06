Russian Drone Attacks Leave Three Civilians Injured In Kherson Region
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Three civilians have been injured in the Kherson region as a result of Russian drone attacks.
That is according to the Kherson regional and city military administrations, Ukrinform reports.
In particular, a drone attacked a civilian car in Kherson at about 12:30, injuring a 43-year-old man. The victim was hospitalized with a blast injury and concussion.
Another civilian was injured in a drone strike on a car in the Tsentralyi district of Kherson. "A 58-year-old resident of Kherson turned to doctors," the report says.
As noted, he was driving a car in the Tsentralnyi district when the Russian military dropped explosives from a drone. The victim suffered a mine and blast injury, according to preliminary information.
In addition, a 45-year-old man was injured by a Russian drone strike in Veletenske in the morning. The victim was diagnosed with a chest injury and blast trauma, a bruised face and a broken rib. The man was hospitalized.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, a 45-year-old man was wounded in the village of Zelenivka in the Kherson region as a result of a drone strike.
