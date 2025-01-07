Toyota, Aurora And Continental To Build Autonomous Vehicles On Nvidia Platform

(MENAFN- Robotics & News) Toyota, Aurora and Continental to build autonomous on Nvidia platform

January 7, 2025 by Mark Allinson

Toyota , Aurora and Continental have joined the list of mobility providers developing and building their consumer and commercial vehicle fleets on chipmaker Nvidia's accelerated computing and AI platforms.

Toyota, the world's largest automaker, will build its next-generation vehicles on Nvidia Drive AGX Orin , running the safety-certified Nvidia DriveOS operating system. These vehicles will offer functionally safe, advanced driving assistance capabilities.

The majority of today's auto manufacturers, truckmakers, robotaxi, and autonomous delivery vehicle companies, tier-one suppliers and mobility startups are developing on Nvidia Drive AGX platform and technologies.

With cutting-edge platforms spanning training in the cloud to simulation to compute in the car, Nvidia's automotive vertical business is expected to grow to approximately $5 billion in fiscal year 2026.

Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of Nvidia, says:“The autonomous vehicle revolution has arrived, and automotive will be one of the largest AI and robotics industries.

“Nvidia is bringing two decades of automotive computing, safety expertise and its Cuda AV platform to transform the multitrillion dollar auto industry.”

Aurora, Continental and Nvidia this week also announced a long-term strategic partnership to deploy driverless trucks at scale, powered by Nvidia Drive.

Nvidia's accelerated compute running DriveOS will be integrated into the Aurora Driver, an SAE level 4 autonomous-driving system that Continental plans to mass-manufacture in 2027.

Other mobility companies adopting Nvidia Drive AGX for their next-generation advanced driver-assistance systems and autonomous vehicle roadmaps include BYD, JLR, Li Auto, Lucid, Mercedes-Benz, Nio, Nuro, Rivian, Volvo Cars, Waabi, Wayve, Xiaomi, Zeekr, Zoox and many more.

Nvidia offers three core computing systems and the AI software essential for end-to-end autonomous vehicle development. Nvidia Drive AGX is the in-vehicle computer.

Nvidia DGX processes the data from the fleet and trains AI models, and Nvidia Omniverse and Nvidia Cosmos running on Nvidia OVX systems test and validate self-driving systems in simulation.

