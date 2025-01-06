BEO INVESTMENTS LLC Announces $100 Million In Real Estate Investment Funds

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

The BEO Core Yield Fund is a $50 million initiative targeting stabilized Class A properties located in major cities. Designed with a 5 to 7-year horizon, the fund prioritizes consistent monthly cash flows at and targets an overall internal rate of return (IRR) between 12% to 14% to investors.

"In conversations with our clients, we tailored a classic approach to core multifamily while prioritizing inflation hedge, monthly distributions and appreciation" said Tim Meyers, VP of Acquisitions at BEO.

BEO Value Opportunity Fund

The BEO Value Opportunity Fund is a $40 million fund designed to pursue time-sensitive investment opportunities. With a flexible approach, the fund seeks to acquire properties from distressed sellers or in unique circumstances. It focuses on commercial properties, including multifamily, office, and industrial assets, prioritizing the ability to act quickly in critical market conditions. The fund has a target internal rate of return (IRR) over 20%.

"This fund focuses on securing favorable terms during acquisition via time-sensitive opportunities across the diverse real estate spectrum with a goal to maximize growth," added Tim Meyers.

BEO Luxury Home Fund

The BEO Luxury Home Fund is a $10 million fund dedicated to short-term investments in residential luxury development in South Florida. Targeting a holding period of 24 to 36 months from deployment, the fund is structured to provide a shorter investment timeline compared to traditional long-term real estate strategies. It focuses on high quality and targets an investor internal rate of return (IRR) of 15% to 20%.

"Our Luxury Home Fund is ideal for investors who value flexibility and faster access to returns while still benefiting from real estate's stability," said Jean Paul Szita, CEO of BEO.

Why BEO?

BEO brings its management team's vast experience to provide everyday investors access to institutional-quality real estate investments. Instead of competing with overly optimistic scenarios, the firm emphasizes a conservative approach. This approach includes applying practical strategies, relying on historically proven methods, targeting well-capitalized investments, acquiring properties with strong fundamentals, prioritizing capital preservation, maintaining conservative debt levels, and fostering transparency.

About BEO Investments LLC

Known for its strong commitment to principles and values guided by faith and integrity, the BEO management team brings over 25 years and $2.5 billion in completed transactions. Leveraging a network of cultivated industry relationships and strategic partnerships, the firm focuses on conservative real estate fundamentals with a transparent approach in alignment with its clients.

To learn more, please visit or contact:

Tim Meyers

VP of Acquisitions

BEO Investments LLC

1395 Brickell Ave, Suite 800

Miami, FL 33131

Phone: +1 (305) 521-7978

email: [email protected]

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of any offer to buy, any securities. Any offer to purchase securities will be made only pursuant to an official private placement memorandum, which include detailed information about investment objectives, risks, fees, and expenses. Such securities will only be sold to accredited investors under Rule 506(c) of Regulation D, promulgated by the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). Investors are cautioned to place undue reliance on the past performance of BEO Investments LLC ("BEO") or any of its affiliates, officers, directors, or employees as past performance is not indicative of future performance. Prospective investors should not construe the contents of this press release as investment, tax, or legal advice. BEO is not an investment adviser nor is registered as such, and does not offer tax, legal, or investment advice. This press release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Any projections, expectations, or other forward-looking statements expressed herein (including without limitations, return profiles and timelines) may not reflect actual outcomes and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Investing carries inherent risks, including the potential loss of principal.

BEO makes no representations that any described investment vehicle will produce targeted returns or desired tax outcomes to any investor; nor does BEO guarantee any future performance.

Except as otherwise required by federal securities laws, BEO disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in circumstances, events, or conditions. Each prospective investor should consult their own counsel and advisors as to legal, business, tax, and other matters concerning any potential investment.

SOURCE BEO Investments LLC