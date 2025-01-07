Man Shoots Friend's Father In Gurugram

(MENAFN- IANS) Gurugram, Jan 8 (IANS) In a tragic incident here, a 45-year-old man was after being allegedly shot at by his son's friend inside his house after he scolded him, the Gurugram said on Tuesday.

According to the police, the accused, Tanmay of Gurgaon village, committed the crime after the victim, Sandeep Kumar, a resident of the same village, scolded him not to visit his house, following which the accused developed enmity with the victim and shot him in the stomach and fled on Tuesday morning.

As per the police, Gurugram Sector-5 police station received information that a firing incident took place in Gurgaon village on Tuesday morning.

Upon receiving the information, a police team reached the spot, but by then, the injured was taken to a private hospital for further treatment.

Sandeep used to work in a private company.

The victim's wife told the police that Tanmay, who lives in the neighbourhood, was friends with his son and nephew.

Tanmay often used to come to the house and was in bad company.

"A week ago, he came home drunk. Upon this, my husband had also scolded him not to visit our home, and due to this, he developed enmity with him. On Tuesday morning Tanmay entered the house and shot Sandeep and fled," the victim's wife told the police.

Inspector Sukhbir, the Station House Officer (SHO) of Sector-5 police station, said that a case has been registered against the accused under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Raids are being conducted to nab the accused who will be arrested soon.

"The incident creates panic among the neighbours in the area. They said Tanmay was a friend of Sandeep's son. They had no idea that Tanmay had developed a grudge against Sandeep as he did not allow him to visit his house a few days back resulting in this attack," the SHO added.