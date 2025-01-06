SEALSQ Selected To Equip Millions Of Smart Meters In The UK With Vaultic 408 Secure Microcontroller

This multi-year, multi-million-dollar agreement, positions SEALSQ as a key contributor to one of the world's most ambitious smart grid initiatives

SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ: LAES) ("SEALSQ" or "Company"), a company specializing in Semiconductors, PKI, and Post-Quantum hardware and software products, today announced a significant agreement to supply its VaultIC 408 secure microcontroller for millions of smart meters as part of the United Kingdom's Smart Metering Implementation Programme (SMIP).

The multi-year, multi-million-dollar agreement, positions SEALSQ as a key contributor to one of the world's most ambitious smart grid initiatives. VaultIC 408 was selected for its state-of-the-art security features, ensuring robust data protection and secure communication across the entire metering infrastructure.

This collaboration includes leading energy and technology stakeholders such as the Data Communications Company (DCC), Landis+Gyr, Calisen, Toshiba, and Vodafone. SEALSQ's VaultIC 408 will complement advanced 4G communication hubs provided by Toshiba and secure data systems managed by CGI, enabling seamless integration and enhanced operational efficiency.

Carlos Moreira, Chairman and CEO of SEALSQ, commented:“This agreement marks a major milestone for SEALSQ as we expand our footprint in critical national infrastructure projects. Our VaultIC 408 technology ensures the highest levels of security and reliability, making it the ideal choice for the UK's ambitious smart metering goals.”

The UK's SMIP aims to install smart meters in over 26 million homes and businesses, reducing energy consumption and empowering consumers with real-time energy usage insights. SEALSQ's role underscores its commitment to supporting global energy efficiency efforts with secure and innovative technology.

Franck Buonnano, VP of Global Sales at SEALSQ, commented,“We are proud of this new milestone for SEALSQ in the UK. It highlights SEALSQ's expertise in securing products for the smart meter industry and underlines our ability and commitment to ensure a consistent quality of service and support to global customers. We look forward to continuing to deliver value and security in this dynamic and growing market.”

SEALSQ has extensive experience in providing secure chips for the smart metering industry, with a proven track record of reliability and innovation. The VaultIC range features products specifically tailored for smart metering applications, offering robust security, seamless integration, and scalability to meet the growing demands of this dynamic market. As the global smart meter market is projected to reach approximately 238.42 million units by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 8.14%, SEALSQ continues to strengthen its position as a trusted partner in delivering secure solutions for smart energy and IoT applications.

