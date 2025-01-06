Hyderabad: 5-Storey Tower Demolished In Ayyappa Society, HYDRAA To Act Against More Illegal Structures

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Monitoring and Protection Agency (HYDRAA) demolished a seven-storey building at Madhapur on Sunday, which was allegedly built illegally on a 100-foot road in Ayyappa Society. DRF and Revenue authorities under stringent security arrangement demolished the building.

Clarifying the move, HYDRAA Commissioner, AV Ranganath said that the High Court had earlier directed GHMC to demolish the illegal building . He explained that demolitions were conducted under the 'demolition policy' while he suggested that the corporation as a practice had made some holes on the slab and left it.

“The builder closed the holes and went ahead with seven floors illegal construction. A contempt petition was also moved in the High Court and is under process,” Telangana Today quoted AV Ranganath as saying.

Emphasising that most of the constructions in Ayyappa society did not have approval from the authorities, he suggested that almost all constructions in the society were illegal and the HYDRAA will start with at least demolishing constructions on which High Court has given clear directions. Calling it very pathetic state of affairs in this area, he informed that several students, employees are staying in these illegal structures.

After reviewing these constructions with GHMC, HYDRAA will address the mushrooming of illegal constructions in the society. Further action will be taken in this case, HYDRAA Commissioner said that a report will also be sent to the government in connection with the officers responsible for allowing the illegal construction of the demolished 5-story building.

The HYDRAA official further alleged that the building owners illegally used the cellar for various purposes. Concerned authority were not informed about the misuse of the facility. The basement was converted into a kitchen without the approval of fire authorities, Jagran reported. Even proper parking facilities were not developed in the area. Ranganath asserted that illegal structures in this society lacks even the basic safety standards.