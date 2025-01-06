RAPT Therapeutics Names Lori Lyons-Williams Chair Of The Company’S Board Of Directors

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Jan. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: RAPT), a clinical-stage, immunology-based biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for patients with inflammatory and immunological diseases, today announced the appointment of Lori Lyons-Williams as chair of its board of directors, succeeding William Rieflin, who stepped down from the board effective January 3, 2025. Mr. Rieflin will remain as a consultant for the company.

“We are pleased to welcome Lori as chair of the board,” said Brian Wong, M.D., Ph.D., President and CEO of RAPT.“In the four years that Lori has served as a board member, she has provided invaluable guidance based on her leadership experience driving strategic and commercial success in both biotech and pharmaceutical companies. We look forward to her increased involvement as we pursue late-stage development and potential commercialization in the field of inflammatory diseases. We also thank Bill for his nine years on our board providing steady and wise counsel.”

“It has been an honor and a pleasure to serve as chair of the RAPT board,” said Mr. Rieflin.“I have confidence in the board and the management team and believe that Lori has the skills and experience to help guide RAPT into the future.”

Ms. Lyons-Williams, an industry veteran with more than 20 years of experience spanning multinational pharmaceutical and emerging biotech companies, is President and CEO of Abdera Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company leveraging antibody engineering to design and develop new precision radiopharmaceuticals for cancer. Previously, Lori was president and chief operating officer of Neumora Therapeutics and earlier served as chief commercial officer of Dermira, a biopharmaceutical company focused on immunology and medical dermatology, until its acquisition by Eli Lilly. Before that, she spent 15 years at Allergan in roles of increasing responsibility, where she successfully launched numerous commercial products, including multiple indications of BOTOX®. Lori currently serves on the boards of directors of Abdera Therapeutics and Contineum Therapeutics (Nasdaq: CTNM); she joined the RAPT board of directors in 2021.

“I am excited to partner with Brian and his team as RAPT evolves as a company. I am particularly encouraged by the broad opportunity for RPT904 in food allergy and other allergic diseases as well as the promise and potential of the company's CCR4-targeted drug candidates,” said Ms. Lyons-Williams.“I look forward to collaborating with my fellow board members as we continue to advance the company.”

