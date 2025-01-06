IOM voices concern over severe impact of harsh winter on displaced Palestinians in Gaza

(MENAFN) The International Organization for Migration (IOM) expressed grave concern on Friday regarding the severe impact of winter rains and freezing temperatures on displaced Palestinians in Gaza. IOM Director General Amy Pope highlighted the tragic loss of vulnerable lives, including at least seven infants, who died from hypothermia. Pope stressed that these deaths underscore the urgent need for shelter and humanitarian assistance to reach those in Gaza immediately.



The situation has been worsened by heavy rains and flooding, which have intensified the already dire conditions at displacement sites. Families are struggling to repair makeshift shelters, leaving them exposed to the elements. According to IOM, these harsh weather conditions are making survival increasingly difficult for the displaced population.



The Shelter Cluster, which includes the United Nations and other international and local humanitarian organizations, estimates that over 945,000 people in Gaza are in urgent need of aid to survive the cold winter. Essential assistance includes thermal clothing, blankets, and materials to rebuild shelters, as these displaced people are faced with increasingly inhospitable conditions.



In response, IOM reiterated its call for an immediate ceasefire to allow the safe delivery of aid to the affected populations. The organization urged all parties involved in the conflict to adhere to international humanitarian law, protect civilians, and ensure unimpeded access for humanitarian workers.

