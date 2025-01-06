Dr. Liliana Perez, DMD Listed As 'Top Dentist' For Cosmetic, Implant & Family Dentistry

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- TodaysBestDentistsVERO BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Dr. Liliana Perez , DMD, has been named to the prestigious "America's Best Dentists" registry for 2025. Selections were made by the National Consumer Advisory Board, an organization that highlights top professionals in their fields.Dr. Perez practices Cosmetic, Implant, and Family Dentistry at Pelican Dental Care, located at 2050 40th Ave, Suite 6, Vero Beach, where she serves patients from Indian River, Port Saint Lucie, and Brevard counties in Florida.Dr. Perez's services include Cosmetic Dentistry, Smile Makeovers, Dental Implants, Veneers, Crowns, Bridges, Bonding, White Fillings, and Whitening. She also provides Root Canal Therapy, Periodontal (Gum) Treatment, Children's Dentistry, Oral Surgery, Wisdom Teeth Extractions, and care for Dental Emergencies. In addition, the practice offers Dentures, Partial Dentures, Mouth Guards, Sports Guards, as well as Botox and Facial Fillers, Preventative Care and Dental Cleanings.Dr. Perez founded Pelican Dental Care in 2010, which has since become widely known for its gentle, personalized approach, commitment to cutting-edge techniques and technology, and affordability. The entire team is dedicated to providing an exceptional patient experience, ensuring each visit is relaxing and comfortable. Pelican Dental Care has earned over 600 Five-Star reviews from highly satisfied patients.Dr. Liliana Perez earned her Doctor of Dental Medicine (DMD) degree from Nova Southeastern University College of Dental Medicine, and has actively pursued continuing education. She received a Fellowship in Dental Implants in 2017, and has completed numerous advanced dental seminars. Originally a Prosthodontics Specialist in Colombia, she practiced from 1993 to 1998 before moving to the U.S.She has earned multiple awards over the years, from many dental organizations, for her excellence. The practice accepts a wide variety of insurance plans and processes benefits for their patients. Dr. Perez offers complimentary consultations and an In-house Discount Plan that makes care as affordable as possible.The staff speaks English, Spanish, and American Sign Language (ASL), ensuring clear communication with a diverse patient base. The clinic offers convenient after-hours and weekend appointments, and patients can reach the clinic 24/7 via call, text, or web chat. Dr. Perez and her team make sure every patient feels fully informed and comfortable with their care plan.For more information, please go to or contact Dr. Liliana Perez directly at (772) 264-4023, or view her website at .The "National Consumer Advisory Board" accepts no fees, sponsorships, donations or advertising in their selection process. Dentists were chosen following an application based on training, experience, continuing education, and dedication to excellence. Only Dentists that satisfy all the board's criteria can qualify for inclusion in the "America's Best Dentists" directory.

