Saudi relief plane delivers aid to Syria amid ongoing recovery efforts

(MENAFN) A fourth Saudi aid plane arrived in Damascus on Friday, carrying vital humanitarian supplies as part of an airlift initiated by Saudi Arabia to support the Syrian people following the December 2024 collapse of the Assad regime.



The Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported that the aircraft, organized by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, delivered food, medical supplies, and shelter materials to assist those in need.



This delivery follows three earlier flights—two on Wednesday and one on Thursday—each carrying similar aid to bolster Syria’s recovery.



Saudi Arabia has been a steadfast supporter of the Syrian population since the uprising began in 2011. By the end of 2024, the kingdom had contributed nearly USD856.9 million in humanitarian assistance, according to SPA.



The kingdom’s timely efforts align with recent World Bank data showing that 27 percent of Syrians, approximately 5.7 million individuals, live in extreme poverty, unable to meet basic needs amid ongoing economic challenges.



The airlift responds to urgent humanitarian needs following the downfall of the Assad government, marking the end of 61 years of Baath Party dominance and 53 years of Assad family leadership.

