D-21 Silent Ground Drone Accepted For Service With Ukraine's Army

The Ministry of Defense has formally allowed the Armed Forces to use the Ukrainian-made D-21 logistical ground robotic system.

This was reported on by the press service of the Main Department for Armaments and Military Equipment Life Cycle Support, Ukrinform saw.

"The Ukrainian-made D-21 logistical ground robotic complex has been codified and allowed for use," the message says.

As noted, the D-21 is designed to perform logistical tasks, including transporting food, ammunition, military equipment, as well as evacuating the wounded. It can operate in manual mode and automatic mode, when moving along a given route at a certain speed.

According to the defense officials, the robotic system boasts a control channel resistant to e-warfare interference. The operator controls the platform from a protected location.

The D-21 complex is powered by a silent electric motor, running on low-pressure all-terrain tires, enabling operations in off-road setting, across swamps and shallow water obstacles even when punctured.

If necessary, a remote combat module with a machine gun can be installed. In this configuration, the robot can serve as additional firepower.

As Ukrinform reported, in 2024, the Ministry of Defense allowed the use of 13 simulators intended for training soldiers in various military specialties.

