Kashmir In For More Snow This Weekend

The minimum temperature settled at 0.9 degrees Celsius in Srinagar, compared to the previous night's minus 0.5 degrees, the Met office said.

The city witnessed bright sunshine in the morning, bringing respite from the intense cold conditions.

Gulmarg recorded a low of minus 6.6 degrees Celsius, compared to the previous night's minus 4.5 degrees.

Pahalgam recorded a minimum temperature of minus 7.8 degrees Celsius and was the coldest place in the valley.

Qazigund logged a low of 0.4 degrees Celsius while Konibal in Pampore town registered a minimum temperature of minus 0.4 degrees.

Kupwara in north Kashmir recorded a minimum temperature of minus 1.4 degrees Celsius while Kokernag in south Kashmir saw the mercury settle at minus 0.5 degrees.

The weatherman has however, predicted dry weather conditions for the next three days, saying that the weather would remain generally dry till January 10.

Director Meteorological department (MeT), Dr Mukhtar Ahmad, said that there is a possibility of light snow at isolated to scattered places on January 11 and 12.

Furthermore, he added that the weather would remain generally dry from January 13 to 15.

In its advisory, the local MeT has said that in view of fresh snowfall, sub-freezing temperature & icy conditions over roads plains and higher reaches, the tourists, travelers and transporters are advised to plan accordingly & follow administration and traffic advisory.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now