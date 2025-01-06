MVNO Business Plan 2024: Essential Insights For Navigating Wholesale Deals, 5G Disruption, And Emerging Revenue Streams

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "MVNO Business Plan 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Mobile Virtual Operator (MVNO) companies are launched for many different reasons, many of which have more to do with other businesses than the MVNO operation itself. It is important to consider the strategies the MVNO will employ to exploit opportunities and include in an MVNO Business Plan.

Some questions to consider include:



Will the MVNO be a sub-brand to an existing business?

Will the MVNO align with the retail strategies of some other business?

Will the MVNO offer discounted services compared to existing Mobile Network Operators (MNO)?

Will the MVNO offer Machine-to-Machine (M2M) communications-related services on a B2B basis rather than consumer services? Will the MVNO acquire data only from the underlying MNO, relying upon messaging and voice-over IP and delivered in an OTT model?

Regardless of the overall MVNO strategy, executing upon a vision requires careful planning. One thing that all successful MVNOs have in common is they started with a well-developed business plan. This must include insights regarding the recent impact of 5G technology availability on business operations. Accordingly, customers acquiring the MVNO Business Plan will also receive research evaluating 5G-based solutions and services and its impact upon networks, apps, and services.

The MVNO Business Plan

This is a full business plan based on the launch of an illustrative MVNO known as Contendus. The plan covers all aspects of the company launch plan including market assessment, funding requirements, financial analysis, market segmentation, and product differentiation. Also included is a go-to-market plan, distribution and replenishment plans, comparison of MVNOs, and more. The major benefit of this report is to assist in the development of an MVNO launch and to help validate existing plans.

Launching an MVNO involves a lot of careful planning and an understanding of the competitive threats and opportunities. Understanding the competitive issues and what type of MVNO to launch is key to success. A critical aspect to the success of any MVNO is its wholesale negotiations with the host mobile network operator (MNO).

With 5G poised to impact virtually every part of the communication services value chain, the publisher believes it is extremely important for the MVNO ecosystem to be informed and understand the impacts on virtual network operations. Accordingly, a thorough analysis of the impact of 5G on MVNOs is included.

The market for mission-critical communications is rapidly evolving as developing technologies supply solutions necessary to meet emerging demand for improved voice, data, and machine-oriented communications. Industry verticals that manage critical infrastructure (such as utilities, ports, and transportation) also require enhanced communications to safeguard assets and optimize operations.

We see a few technologies playing a key role including 5G, Artificial Intelligence, and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions. In addition, there is a strong opportunity for network and system integration as otherwise disparate solutions converge in a manner in which operations management does not become onerous.

This report evaluates core public safety technology and solutions as well as emerging key areas for critical communications including 5G, AI, and IoT. This report also assesses emerging areas for mission critical communications including ultra-reliable low-latency communications for enterprise, industrial, and government sectors.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Overview

2.1. Business Focus

2.2. Business Strategy

2.3. The Market

2.4. The Management

2.5. The Financials

2.6. The Company Mission

2.7. MVNO Criteria

2.8. Exceptions

3. The Business

3.1. Requirements Analysis

3.2. Description of Services

3.3. Target Market

3.4. Initial Services: Primary Revenue Drivers

3.5. Potential Future Services: Additional Revenue Sources

3.6. Distribution, Purchasing and Refills

3.7. Starter Package

3.8. Handsets and Hardware

3.9. LTE System and the SIM-card

3.10. Website and User Interface Strategies

3.11. LTE Enhancements, 5G, and Future Technologies

3.12. Back-Office and Customer Care

3.13. Mobile Network Operator Requirements

3.14. Regulatory Issues

3.15. Churn Considerations

4. The Opportunity

4.1. Opportunity

4.2. Strategy

4.3. Provisioning and Management

4.4. Infrastructure

4.5. Multi-IMSI Approach.

4.6. Multi-network VPN

4.7. Security and Control

4.8. Forecast

5. The Market

5.1. US Wireless Market

5.2. Prepaid Services Market

5.3. Wholesale Communications Services

5.4. Essential Negotiation Factors

5.5. Set-up Cost Analysis

5.6. Terminal Usage and Control

5.7. Network Usage and Control

5.8. 5G and MVNOs

6. Marketing Plan

6.1. Overview

6.2. Marketing Strategy

6.3. Initial Market Segments and Strategic Considerations

6.4. Partnering and Co-branding

6.5. Loyalty Program

6.6. Migration Strategy

7. Financial Overview

7.1. Revenue Streams and Cost Considerations

7.2. Revenue Growth

7.3. Financial Projections

7.4. Funding

7.5. Exit Strategy

7.6. Financial Modeling

8. Extensions and Upgrades

8.1. Selection Criteria

8.2. Technical Requirements

8.3. Other Factors

9. Potential Market Segments

10. The Management Team and Partners

10.1. Management

10.2. Board of Advisors

10.3. Operational Partners

11. Competition

11.1. Prepaid Players

11.2. Prepaid Market Assessment

12. MVNO Market Outlook

12.1. Overview

12.2. Global Outlook and Forecast

12.3. MVNO Drivers in Europe

12.4. MVNO Drivers in the United States

12.5. MVNO Drivers in the Middle East

12.6. MVNO Drivers in Asia Pacific

13. MVNO Case Studies

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900