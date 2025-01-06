Addtronics Announces Appointment Of Adam Meyers To Board

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Mr. Meyers brings more than three decades of experience managing and growing small and medium-sized medical businesses. Mr. Meyers had a twenty-six-year career at Halma, PLC ("Halma"), a FTSE 100 company and leading serial-acquirer of niche companies in the healthcare, environmental, and safety industries.

Mr. Meyers was the Sector CEO of Halma's Medical and Environmental Divisions where he delivered consistently strong organic growth, was responsible for over 20 acquisitions, and was a member of both the Executive Board and Board of Directors. Prior to this, he held various other leadership roles at Halma and other organizations. Mr. Meyers received his MBA from Harvard and his undergraduate degree in systems engineering from the University of Pennsylvania.

On his appointment, Mr. Meyers said, "I am very attracted to Addtronics' approach of assembling niche automation technology businesses in a decentralized and entrepreneurial operating model. I am extremely excited to join the Board and to work with Max Katzenstein, the investor group, and the executive team to help build lasting value through Addtronics' model of acquiring, investing in and growing these businesses".

Max Katzenstein, Executive Chairman of Addtronics, commented, "Adam is a both a highly experienced leader of niche medical technology companies as well as someone who had a front-row seat building one of the most successful serial-acquirers in history. We are extremely excited to welcome Adam to our Board of Directors and are confident he will help us achieve our mission and vision."

Addtronics is actively searching for additional businesses to add to its family of automation solution providers. Ideal candidates will be excited about joining a mission-driven organization that values the entrepreneurial spirit of each of its operating companies and is inspired to pursue further growth and value-creation strategies.

About Addtronics:

Addtronics is a consolidator of high-quality, niche automation technology and solution providers innovating for the life sciences and other industries.

Addtronics seeks to be the acquirer of choice in this space by allowing its operating companies to retain their entrepreneurial spirit while enjoying the benefits of scale and partnership with other Addtronics companies. For more information on Addtronics, please visit



