MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Polaris (NYSE: PII ) announced today that it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2024 results on Tuesday, January 28, 2025, and will hold a call and webcast at 10:00 AM central time on the same day to discuss the results. The call will be hosted by Mike Speetzen, Chief Executive Officer, and Bob Mack, Chief Financial Officer.

The financial results will be posted on the company's website at

href="" rel="nofollow" polari . The company will issue an alert over a news wire when the materials are publicly available, including a link to those documents.

Conference Call and Webcast Details

A slide presentation and webcast link will be posted on the Polaris Investor Relations website at href="" rel="nofollow" polari . To listen to the conference call by phone, dial 1-877-883-0383 in the U.S., or 1-412-902-6506 Internationally using access code 6214446.



A replay of the webcast will be available by accessing the same webcast link on our website at href="" rel="nofollow" polari or by phone dialing 1-877-344-7529 in the U.S., or 1-412-317-0088 Internationally using access code 8164508.



About Polaris

As the global leader in powersports, Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII ) pioneers product breakthroughs and enriching experiences and services that have invited people to discover the joy of being outdoors since our founding in 1954. Polaris' high-quality product line-up includes the RANGER, RZR and Polaris XPEDITION and GENERAL side-by-side off-road vehicles; Sportsman all-terrain off-road vehicles; military and commercial off-road vehicles; snowmobiles; Indian Motorcycle mid-size and heavyweight motorcycles; Slingshot moto-roadsters; Aixam quadricycles; Goupil electric vehicles; and pontoon and deck boats, including industry-leading Bennington pontoons. Polaris enhances the riding experience with a robust portfolio of parts, garments, and accessories. Headquartered in Minnesota, Polaris serves nearly 100 countries across the globe.



