Introducing The Instinct 3 Series From Garmin: Rugged Smartwatches Now With AMOLED Displays

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "With trendy, limited-edition colors and a durable design, Instinct 3 is the smartwatch you can wear whenever, wherever. Packed with connected features, popular built-in sports apps and 24/7 and wellness monitoring, the latest lineup is built to help you follow your passions-whatever they may be."

–Dan Bartel, Garmin Vice President of Global Consumer Sales

Rugged yet bold

Featuring a metal-reinforced bezel, fiber-reinforced polymer case and scratch-resistant display for maximum durability, Instinct 3 Series is ready for any challenge. The new lineup is also built to MIL-STD 810 for thermal and shock resistance and is water-rated to 100 meters. Plus, a built-in flashlight – now available on all Instinct 3 models – provides variable intensities, a red light and strobe mode to help provide greater awareness in dark environments, like while spelunking in caves, rummaging through a gear pack or telling scary stories around the campfire.

Both the AMOLED and solar options are available in two sizes – 45mm and 50mm-and come in sleek colorways like Black, Black/Charcoal, plus bright and bold colorways like Neotropic and Neotropic/Twilight, that are part of the new, limited-edition Tropical Pulse Collection.

Even more to love about the Instinct 3 Series





Increased solar efficiency: A larger, more efficient solar lens harnesses the power of the sun even better. Compared to Instinct 2 Solar, the new 50mm Instinct 3 Solar gets more than five times the battery life in GPS mode when solar charging.

Around-the-clock health and wellness monitoring: Track steps, heart rate, advanced sleep monitoring, wrist-based Pulse Ox2, heart rate variability (HRV) status and more3. Meanwhile, women's health tracking features let users track their menstrual cycle and pregnancy while also getting exercise and nutrition information.

Morning report: Upon waking, receive a customized look at last night's sleep, the day's calendar and HRV status.

Smart notifications: Receive emails, texts and alerts right on the watch when paired with a compatible Apple® or AndroidTM smartphone.

Garmin MessengerTM app: Communicate with friends and family via two-way text messaging right from the watch4.

Garmin PayTM contactless payments: Breeze through select checkout lines and transit systems through participating providers.

Multi-band GPS with SatIQTM: Experience superior positioning accuracy while optimizing battery life. Garmin Share: Quickly and easily share saved locations, courses and workouts with other nearby, compatible Garmin smartwatches and Edge® cycling computers.

Visit our YouTube page to see how Instinct 3 Series can help you follow yours, wherever the adventure leads.

Explore more

With sports apps like hiking, running, cycling, golfing, fishing, skiing and more, Instinct 3 Series is the perfect companion to enjoy the great outdoors.

While out exploring, TracBack® routing helps provide a route back to the starting point as well as reference points of known spots relative to that location. The built-in altimeter, barometer and 3-axis electronic compass can be used to navigate the next trail. Users can also pair their Instinct 3 with the Garmin ExploreTM App to review more detailed maps, create waypoints and courses and more to make the most of their next adventure.

Get active

In addition to built-in sports apps for outdoor adventures, Instinct 3 Series is loaded with apps for activities like HIIT, cardio, indoor and outdoor track running, pickleball, basketball and more. Prepare for the next race, train for a milestone, or strive to improve overall fitness with Garmin Coach adaptive and prebuilt training plans for running and cycling. View an entire week of daily suggested workouts that adapt after every run or ride or create step-by-step workouts from more than 1,600 exercises in the Garmin ConnectTM app, then send them directly to the watch. And track intensity minutes, VO2 max and recovery time to receive guidance on recommended recovery times to reduce fatigue and burnout.

Stay connected

When paired with a compatible smartphone, view smart notifications and workout with greater peace of mind thanks to safety and tracking features like incident detection, assistance and LiveTrack5.

Available to order on Garmin on January 10th, Instinct 3 AMOLED models have suggested retail prices starting at $449.99 while the solar charging models start at $399.99. See them on display during CES 2025 at the Garmin booth, #3540 in the LVCC West Hall.

Engineered on the inside for life on the outside, Garmin products have revolutionized life for adventurers, athletes,

off-road explorers, road warriors and outdoor enthusiasts

everywhere. Committed to developing

products

that enhance experiences, enrich lives and help provide peace of mind, Garmin believes every day is an opportunity to innovate and a chance to beat yesterday. Visit the Garmin Newsroom , email our media team , connect with @garminoutdoor on social, or follow our blo .

1

Assumes all-day wear, 3 hours per day outside in 50,000 lux conditions.

2

This is not a medical device and is not intended for use in the diagnosis or monitoring of any medical condition; see Garmin/ataccuracy . Pulse Ox not available in all countries.

3

Activity tracking accuracy.

4

When paired with your compatible smartphone . Requires both the sender and receiver of messages to have the Garmin Messenger app installed on their paired smartphones.

5

When paired with your compatible smartphone . For safety and tracking feature requirements and limitations, see

Garmin/safety .

