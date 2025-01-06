Following Footsteps Of Guru Gobind Singh, Says Punjab CM

(MENAFN- IANS) Chandigarh, Jan 6 (IANS) Punjab Chief Bhagwant Singh Mann on Monday renewed his pledge to serve the state with passion, dedication and commitment while following the footsteps of Dashmesh Pita Guru Gobind Singh.

The Chief Minister, who paid obeisance at Gurdwara Bhatha Sahib, greeted people on the sacred occasion of Prakash Parv of the 10th Sikh master, Guru Gobind Singh. He said the great Sikh guru had taught us to fight against tyranny, injustice and oppression.

Mann said on this sacred day“all of us must should take pledge to discharge our duty with utmost sincerity, dedication and commitment to serve the people”. The Chief Minister said the life and philosophy of Guru Gobind Singh was a binding force to unite the entire country.

He said Guru Gobind Singh's universal message of peace, humanism, love and brotherhood has a lot of relevance in the current times. Mann said the government“is following the path shown by Guru Gobind Singh to ensure the wellbeing of every section of society”.

The Chief Minister paid obeisance at Gurdwara Sahib and prayed to almighty for the peace, progress and prosperity in the state. He also prayed that the ethos of communal harmony, peace and brotherhood are strengthened in the state with every passing day and Punjab leads the country in every sphere.

Mann exhorted people to celebrate this sacred occasion with utmost devotion and dedication rising above the parochial considerations of caste, colour, creed and religion.

Paying tributes, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said“Guru Gobind Singh-ji was a warrior, poet and spiritual leader who fought against injustice, casteism, and inequality. His creation of the Khalsa Panth and supreme sacrifice for humanity continues to inspire the values of bravery, peace and justice in India”.

“I bow to Sri Guru Gobind Singh-ji on his Prakash Utsav. His thoughts inspire us to build a society that is progressive, prosperous, and compassionate,” PM Modi wrote on X.