Vietjet Offers Free Hot Air Balloon Rides At Tamil Nadu Festival

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, January 6, 2025 – In celebration of the New Year, Vietjet, Vietnam's leading new-age carrier, presents an exciting opportunity for flyers to enjoy free hot air balloon rides during the Tamil Nadu International Balloon Festival, India's largest event of its kind. who Vietjet flights by January 19, 2025, for between India and Vietnam (including connecting flights) will have a chance to experience this thrilling adventure.



Passengers who book flights on Vietjet's official website () or mobile app by January 19, 2025, can enjoy a free ride on the Vietjet balloon at the festival. Simply present your Vietjet flight ticket or boarding pass at the Vietjet booth to claim this exclusive offer, available on a first-come, first-served basis (*).



Additionally, Indian flyers can avail Vietjet's special Friday promotion every week, which offers tickets starting at INR 11 + taxes and fees (**). This deal is available on all Vietjet international routes with flexible travel dates (***).



The 10th Tamil Nadu International Balloon Festival, where the sky meets artistry, will take place across three cities and towns in the state of Tamil Nadu: Chennai (Jan 10-12), Pollachi (Jan 14-16), and Madurai (Jan 18-19). During the event, hot air balloons from more than eight countries will be flown in various shapes and colours.



Vietjet has pioneered air travel between Vietnam and India, now operating flights connecting New Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, and Kochi to Vietnam's largest cities, including Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, and Da Nang. In 2024, the airline continued to expand its global reach by launching new routes and adding new aircraft to meet the growing demand, including the increasing number of travellers from India.



Vietjet offers affordable airfares with a modern fleet, well-trained crews, and attentive services. Passengers can also enjoy a diverse range of in-flight services, including nutritious vegetarian meals, while immersing themselves in unique cultural and artistic shows during their journey at an altitude of 10,000 meters.





(*) Terms & conditions apply. For more information about the festival, please visit its official website at

(**) One-way ticket fare includes taxes and fees



(***) Excluding public holidays and peak seas





About Vietjet:



The new-age carrier Vietjet has not only revolutionized the aviation industry in Vietnam but also been a pioneering airline across the region and around the world. With a focus on cost management ability, effective operations, and performance, applying the latest technology to all activities and leading the trend, Vietjet offers flying opportunities with cost-saving and flexible fares as well as diversified services to meet customers' demands.



Vietjet is a fully-fledged member of International Air Transport Association (IATA) with the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) certificate. As Vietnam's largest private carrier, the airline has been awarded the highest ranking for safety with 7 stars by the world's only safety and product rating website airlineratings and listed as one of the world's 50 best airlines for healthy financing and operations by Airfinance Journal in many consecutive years. The airline has also been named as Best Low-Cost Carrier by renowned organizations such as Skytrax, CAPA, Airline Ratings, and many others.

Company :-MSL Group

User :- Bhakti Thorat

Email :...