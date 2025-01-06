Garmin Presents Unified Cabin 2025: Its Most Capable And Personalized Automotive Domain Controller To Date

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

"Garmin Unified Cabin has resonated strongly with global automakers because there is nothing else like it on the today. This scalable solution can be customized to meet the needs of premium and mainline brands and includes a growing number of cabin running off a single System on Chip. We have added many new and unique features to the Android Automotive Operating System and look forward to demonstrating these industry-first capabilities at CES 2025."

-Matt Munn, Executive Vice President and Managing Director for Garmin Automotive OEM

New features include:



Enhanced Theming : All-new branded concepts set an industry standard for immersive, personalized Human Machine Interface (HMI) theming and can be downloaded and installed at run-time to all displays, including the instrument cluster. Changes to 3D models and scenery, as well as changes to cabin lighting in each zone, enhance the in-vehicle experience.

AI Customization : Generative AI supports theme customization based on user input and enables a personalized Voice Assistant for every seat in the car. The AI Assistant is trained to know your vehicle and help you operate it.

Child Presence Detection (CPD): Ultra-Wide Band (UWB) technology detects which seats are occupied and classifies them as a child or adult based on breathing patterns. CPD helps ensure a sleeping child is never forgotten in the backseat.

Computer Vision and Augmented Reality : Enhanced views of both rear and front blind spots make intuitive use of the ultrawide display for an unparalleled level of situational awareness.

Device AutoLink : Updated and cost-optimized, AutoLink uses UWB technology to automatically and intuitively connect your phone, headphones or game controller to whatever seat you choose.

Dynamic Zoned Audio : Unique audio streams are distributed to each seat's headrest speakers or to BluetoothTM headphones, giving each user their own audio and video experience.

Interactive Home Page : A new user interface brings core Unified Cabin functions to an intuitive 3D exterior and interior model.

App and Screen Sharing : New capabilities offer better shared entertainment experiences.

Smartphone Control : New app lets your phone act as a remote control for any display. Six Displays Across Four Zones: incremental and upgraded automotive grade displays, including ultrawide format display, all provided by Tianma Microelectronics-with multi-display bonding to custom AutoGradeTM2 Corning® Gorilla® Glass for automotive interiors provided by Corning Incorporated.



Automakers and the media are invited to experience the latest technologies and features with a guided presentation of the Garmin Unified Cabin at CES Jan. 7-9 in the LVCC West Hall, Booth 3540.

"We continue to showcase our latest technologies and features with an all-in-one Unified Cabin prototype 'demo buck' because the Garmin story is always about smart, cost-effective integration. We don't just develop separate technologies, we develop them to work together as one integrated solution for a superior experience, lower cost and a product that is more than the sum of its parts."

-Craig Puder, Vice President of Garmin Automotive Engineering Solutions

Garmin Automotive OEM

utilizes the company's long-standing expertise in user experience and hardware design from its automotive, avionics and marine segments to develop comprehensive infotainment and domain controller solutions. The company's geographically diverse and highly automated manufacturing capabilities support a broad range of in-vehicle electronic strategies for the automotive industry including intelligent video driving recorders and computing modules, as well as advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) functionality. With dedicated offices and production facilities throughout the Americas, Europe and Asia, Garmin Automotive OEM provides a variety of hardware and software solutions to leading automobile manufacturers such as BMW Group, Ford, Honda, Mercedes Benz, Nissan, Toyota, Geely, Kawasaki and Yamaha Motor.

Garmin Unified Cabin is a scalable portfolio of automotive OEM technologies and design innovations fully integrated into Garmin's Domain Controller with a single control module (SoC). Unified Cabin is built on the Android Automotive Operating System to support centralized control of the vehicle's systems. For more information,

About Garmin International, Inc.

Garmin International Inc. is a subsidiary of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE: GRMN ). Garmin Ltd. is incorporated in Switzerland, and its principal subsidiaries are located in the United States, Taiwan and the United Kingdom. Garmin is a registered trademark, and Unified Cabin is a trademark of Garmin Ltd. or its subsidiaries.

All other brands, product names, company names, trademarks and service marks are the properties of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

Notice on Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes forward-looking statements regarding Garmin Ltd. and its business. Such statements are based on management's current expectations. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and actual results could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting Garmin, including, but not limited to, the risk factors listed in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 30, 2023, filed by Garmin with the Securities and Exchange Commission (Commission file number 0001-411180). A copy of such Form 10-K is available at

. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and Garmin undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

