The Red Cross And NFL Want To Send You To Super Bowl LIX

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Meteorologists are predicting dramatically colder and snowier days for the first half of January, potentially bringing snow and ice to cities along the Eastern Seaboard-as far south as Charlotte, NC and Atlanta, GA.

"Severe winter weather is one of the biggest threats to maintaining a stable blood supply," said Paul Sullivan, senior vice president of Donor Services for the American Red Cross. "Snow and ice caused about 16,000 blood and platelet donations to go uncollected last winter. In addition, hazardous weather conditions can make it tougher to move vital blood products across the Red Cross network, potentially affecting deliveries to hospitals in some locations."

Don't get snowed out! Make an appointment now to give blood or platelets by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting

RedCrossBlood

or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). Those who come to give Jan. 1-26, 2025, will be automatically entered for a chance to win an exciting Super Bowl LIX giveaway. The trip includes access to day-of in-stadium pre-game activities, tickets to the official Super Bowl Experience, round-trip airfare, three-night hotel accommodations (Feb. 7-10, 2025), plus a $1,000 gift card for expenses.

For full details, visit

RedCrossBlood/SuperBowl .



In addition to winter weather, an active cold and flu season may prevent people from keeping donation appointments as they rest and recover from illness.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are warning of "high" respiratory virus activity across the U.S . as cases of the common cold, COVID-19, and RSV rise. There were more than 90 norovirus outbreaks in the first week of December, the highest number recorded during that week in recent years.

The Red Cross encourages individuals to protect their own health this cold season. Receiving any of these vaccines causes no wait period to donate and does not affect donation eligibility, if you are healthy, feeling well and symptom-free at the time of donation.

Donors of all blood types-particularly type O negative and those giving platelets are needed daily to meet patient needs. Every two seconds someone in the U.S. needs blood, including accident victims, transplant patients, those being treated for cancer or sickle cell disease.

Blood donors: The unsung heroes in saving lives

"I'm not a firefighter, I'm not a first responder, but donating blood is something I can do to help others," said David Suggs, winner of last year's Red Cross/NFL Super Bowl LVIII giveaway. David and his wife Christine called the trip "a once in a lifetime experience" "We're just so grateful," said David.

This year marks the 55th National Blood Donor Month, a time when the Red Cross honors and celebrates the generosity of blood donors like David. Without the dedication of blood and platelet donors the lifesaving mission of the Red Cross would not be possible. Unlike other medical treatments, blood cannot be manufactured in a laboratory or stockpiled. It must constantly be replenished to help meet the transfusion needs of patients across the country.

About Blood Donation

A blood donor card or driver's license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood . High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at

RedCrossBlood/RapidPass

or use the Blood Donor App.

About the American Red Cross:

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation's blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members and their families. The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission. For more information, please visit redcross or CruzRojaAmericana , or follow us on social media.

SOURCE American Red Cross