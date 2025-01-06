JCD Steel, Leading Steel Pipe Supplier, Acquired In A Smooth Ownership Transfer Through Website Closers

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Juan Diaz, founder of JCD SteelTAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- JCD Steel , a leading supplier of steel pipes and Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) for the oil and gas industry, has been successfully acquired in a strategic sale brokered by Website Closers , the world's largest Tech & Internet business brokerage.The deal, managed by senior brokers Mike Adams and Mike Freedman, marks a significant transition for JCD Steel as the company moves into a new ownership phase.With over 15 years of experience, JCD Steel has built a solid reputation as a trusted provider of steel products, including Electric Resistance Weld (ERW) reject pipes, LSAW (Longitudinal Submerged Arc Welded) pipes, in-line galvanized pipes, and steel beams. The company also serves the oil and gas industry with its extensive selection of OCTG pipes, offering a comprehensive range of casing, tubing, and line pipes. Known for its commitment to quality and service, JCD Steel has become a key partner for businesses seeking durable and reliable steel solutions for industrial and drilling needs.Mike Adams, one of the brokers who facilitated the sale, highlighted JCD Steel's strengths in the steel and OCTG sectors. "JCD Steel has positioned itself as a leading supplier in the steel pipe industry and a trusted partner for the oil and gas sector," said Adams.Mike Freedman, the other half of the broker duo who worked on this sale, also added, "It was a pleasure working with Juan to find the right buyer for his business - one who recognizes the value and potential of JCD Steel. I am confident that the new owner will bring industry knowledge and vision that will undoubtedly continue to elevate the company."Juan Diaz, founder of JCD Steel, shared his thoughts on the sale and the company's future.“Building JCD Steel over the past 15 years has been a fulfilling journey. Our goal was always to provide businesses with reliable, high-quality steel solutions tailored to their specific needs,” said Diaz.“Partnering with Website Closers made the sale process smooth, and I'm confident that the new owner will lead JCD Steel into its next phase of growth while maintaining the same level of excellence we've built.”Doug Reynolds, the new owner, expressed his excitement about the acquisition.“JCD Steel has a proven track record of delivering quality steel products to a diverse range of industries, including oil and gas,” said Reynolds.“I'm thrilled to take over this well-established business and continue its legacy of providing top-tier products and services. I look forward to working closely with the team and our clients to expand JCD Steel's reach in the marketplace.”The acquisition of JCD Steel underscores the increasing demand for reliable steel products and OCTG pipes in the industrial and oil and gas sectors. With its strong reputation, extensive product range, and commitment to customer service, JCD Steel is well-positioned for continued growth under its new leadership.Once again, Website Closers demonstrated its ability to facilitate successful transitions for both buyers and sellers.Congratulations to everyone involved in this highly successful transaction!Broker ContactMike Freedman, Digital Market Group, Website Closers/broker/digital-market-group813-244-1691Mike Adams, Digital Market Group, Website Closers/broker/digital-market-group540-921-7403ABOUT WEBSITE CLOSERSAs the world's largest Full Service Tech & Internet Mergers & Acquisitions Brokerage, Website Closers is dedicated to providing M&A Services to a wide range of private companies from as small as $1 Million to as large as $1 Billion across the globe, including Technology, Software, Internet, eCommerce, Amazon, and other Digital companies.

