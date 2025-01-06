Announcing Service Pro® By MSI Data's Microsoft Business Central Connector For Field Service

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

A new collaboration with Heartland Business Systems (HBS) aims to make field service simpler for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central customers.

MILWAUKEE, Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- By combining Service Pro by MSI Data's robust field service management expertise with Heartland Business Systems' (HBS) IT innovation-organizations can now unlock a new era of data-driven field service. This partnership delivers frictionless efficiency and connectivity within Microsoft Business Dynamics in the field service sector.

With a focus on equipment or asset-centric field service organizations, the Service Pro platform has delivered automation and efficiency to hundreds of service organizations for years across the globe.



With the philosophy of the 'Jobs to Be Done' framework and strong industry partners like HBS, Microsoft Dynamics Business Central users can leverage the power of the Service Pro platform to gain visibility and maximize the profitability of their field service operations.

"Our Microsoft Business Central connector is not just a two-way sync-it's a game-changer," said

Geoff Surkamer, CEO of MSI Data. "It's about ensuring that every update, every piece of data, is instantly reflected across systems, empowering field service businesses with unparalleled accuracy and efficiency."

With this essential connector – and as Service Pro by MSI Data continues to innovate and focus on expanding offerings in the equipment-centric field service management market, Business Central users will now have a best-of-breed field service management platform available to them.

"Heartland Business Systems is thrilled to partner on MSI Data's Service Pro field service solution and Microsoft's Dynamics 365 BC ERP system!

By harnessing the power of highly scalable Azure functions and event-driven web hooks, this integration delivers an ultra-responsive, highly scalable integration that will revolutionize your field service operations." said Peter Helander, Principal Heartland Business Systems.

If there ever was a time to review your service technology stack, look to Service Pro for a best-of-breed field service management solution provider. Now with an off-the-shelf Dynamics Business Central integration supporting field service.

About MSI Data

Service Pro by MSI Data

is a leader in field service management software. To find out more email [email protected] today for your custom quote.

About HBS

Heartland Business Solutions

(HBS) crafts custom IT solutions that fuel growth, unlock innovation and safeguard your success.

Contact Information

For more information, please contact: Andrew Knox, VP Sales and Marketing at [email protected] .

SOURCE MSI Data Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED