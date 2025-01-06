The 12Th FBMA International Show Jumping Cup Wraps Up With Spectacular FBMA National Show

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) The 12th edition of the Fatima Bint Mubarak International Show Jumping Cup concluded on Sunday with an exciting finale that highlighted the newly introduced National category. This initiative supported female riders and reinforced the role of women in show jumping at the National level, offering generous prizes. The category introduced this year under the generous patronage of Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, and“Mother of the Nation”, and the guidance by Sheikha Fatima bint Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairwoman of the Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Sports Academy and Chairwoman of Abu Dhabi Ladies Club and Al Ain Ladies Club.

Dr. Abdullah Ali Al Khori, representing the Presidential Court, and Saeed Al Mehairi, representing Abu Dhabi Sports Council, presented the awards to the winners in the local category, further cementing the event's prestigious standing.

One of the final day's highlights was the One Round with Jump-Off (140 cm), featuring a grand prize of AED 55,000. After recording a stellar time of 71.70 seconds in the first round, Nina Carolina Barbour clinched victory in the jump-off with a time of 37.99 seconds, showcasing exceptional skill and composure under pressure. Sheikha Latifa Ahmed Al Maktoum secured second place, while Nadia Abdulaziz Taryam took third, rounding off a thrilling competition that captivated the audience.

Reflecting on her win, Barbour said:“Competing in this tournament is truly special, and I am incredibly grateful to the Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Sports Academy and my team at Al Shira'a Stables for making this possible. Participating at this unique course in the Abu Dhabi Equestrian Club was an absolute joy-the facilities are exceptional, the hospitality is remarkable, and everyone has been so welcoming. I am particularly thankful to my horse, AK's Culcha Candela, who at 15 years old gave her best today. My thanks also go to the amazing team that supported us and made this win possible.”

Earlier in the day, Aya Safieddine secured the top prize of AED 30,000 in the One Round Against the Clock (120–125 cm) with an impressive time of 59.12 seconds, showcasing exceptional precision and speed. Speaking after her success, Safieddine shared,“It's a very proud moment for me and my entire team – I honestly didn't expect it. I'm incredibly grateful to everyone who contributed to making this possible. Most importantly, I would like to thank the Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Sports Academy for their outstanding organization and for providing this amazing opportunity for women to participate in this sport.”

This year's addition of the National category was a significant step forward. It played a vital role in encouraging Ladies to participate in equestrian sports, fostering local talent and further developing the sport at the grassroots level.

The 12th edition of the FBMA International Show Jumping Cup underscored the exceptional talent of riders, providing them with a platform to compete at a high level and gain valuable experience on the international stage.

The event concluded with a total of 29 rounds held across seven competitive categories, including the CSI2 two-round show jumping, Young Horses (CSICH-A), Children (CSIJ-A), Juniors (CSIY-A), Under 25 (CSIU25), and the National Category. Riders from the UAE and across the globe delivered remarkable performances, earning praise for elevating the level of competition.

The FBMA International Show Jumping Cup was launched with the aim of empowering girls and women. Over the years, it has evolved into a symbol of excellence for riders of all genders, earning widespread recognition for showcasing exceptional talent and highlighting the uniqueness of this prestigious sport.

In its 12th edition, the Cup has solidified its position as one of the most important equestrian events in the region, fostering local talent and reinforcing Abu Dhabi's reputation as a global hub for excellence in equestrian sports.