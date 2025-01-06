Kursk Raid: Ukraine's SOF Shows Raw Video Of Eliminating Russian, N. Korean Troops

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Special Operations Forces posted combat footage showing their engage

Russian and North Korean military and their military equipment in Russia's Kursk region.

The was posted on SOF's profile, Ukrinform reports.

Snipers, engineers, artillerymen, drone operators, and rangers from the 6th SOF Regiment destroy enemy and their equipment in Kursk region every day.

"All this is preceded by constant and thorough preparation, clear planning, bolt-speed action, strong brotherhood, and indomitable fighting spirit. Our enemies see all this every day," the statement says.

The video shows the latest combat missions of SOF 6th Ranger Regiment in Kursk region, which "early ended the inglorious path of many Russian and North Korean soldiers. The enemies have no chance whenever SOF Rangers come close," the command emphasized.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on January 5, the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council said Russian troops in Kursk region were subjected to a surprise attack from several directions.