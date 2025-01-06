Kursk Raid: Ukraine's SOF Shows Raw Video Of Eliminating Russian, N. Korean Troops
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Special Operations Forces posted combat footage showing their soldiers engage
Russian and North Korean military and their military equipment in Russia's Kursk region.
The video was posted on SOF's facebook profile, Ukrinform reports.
Snipers, engineers, artillerymen, drone operators, and rangers from the 6th SOF Regiment destroy enemy troops and their equipment in Kursk region every day.
"All this is preceded by constant and thorough preparation, clear planning, bolt-speed action, strong brotherhood, and indomitable fighting spirit. Our enemies see all this every day," the statement says.
Read also:
North Korean soldiers in Russia carry fake military IDs - SOF
The video shows the latest combat missions of SOF 6th Ranger Regiment in Kursk region, which "early ended the inglorious path of many Russian and North Korean soldiers. The enemies have no chance whenever SOF Rangers come close," the command emphasized.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, on January 5, the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council said Russian troops in Kursk region were subjected to a surprise attack from several directions.
MENAFN06012025000193011044ID1109058363
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.