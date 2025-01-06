HMPV In India: Another Suspected Case Detected In Gujarat After Two Confirmed Cases Reported In Bengaluru

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Hours after two HMPV cases were confirmed in Karnataka's Bengaluru, a third suspected virus case has been detected in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, according to local media.

A two-month-old baby at a private hospital in Chandkheda has reportedly tested positive for the HMPV virus , reported Gujarat Samachar. Mint couldn't independently confirm the news.

HMPV in India: Suspected case detected in Ahmedabad, Gujarat

Amid worry surrounding the HMPV spread in India, the Indian Council of Medical Research has confirmed the detection of two HMPV cases in Karnataka .

These cases were detected through routine surveillance for multiple respiratory viral pathogens, PTI cited Union health ministry's statement on Monday.

Both cases of HMPV are children , as experts have identified children and senior citizens as the most vulnerable age group to the virus. A three-month-old female infan with a history of bronchopneumonia was diagnosed with HMPV after being admitted to Baptist Hospital in Bengaluru. The child is out of danger and has been already discharged, the ministry said in its statement.

The second HMPV case is of an eight-month-old male infant. The child also had a history of bronchopneumonia and he tested positive for HMPV on January 3 after being admitted to Baptist Hospital. He is now recovering, it said.