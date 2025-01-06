Tap Dancing On Everest By Dr. Mimi Zieman Named Best Memoir Of 2024 By The American Writing Awards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Tap Dancing on Everest

Dancing on Everest

Author Mimi Zieman

A young medical student finds her voice while serving as a team doctor on the highest mountain and uses it today as a reproductive rights advocate.

- Candice Dyer, Atlanta Journal-ConstitutionATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Tap Dancing on Everest was named a Best Read of 2024 by Independent Book Review and has won multiple literary awards but remains a best kept secret. Part coming-of-age memoir, part adventure story, it's the gripping tale of a young medical student who battles self-doubt to serve as the doctor-and only woman-on a groundbreaking Everest climb in Tibet. There Zieman, the daughter of a Holocaust survivor raised in N.Y.C., fights to find her voice and to save the climbers' lives. Sparkling with suspense and vulnerability, this narrative of self-discovery captures the curiosity and awe of a young woman as she faces down messages to stay small and safe and ventures into the unknown.Candice Dyer, of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution stated: "Zieman has produced a book that manages to be several things at once: It's a ripping yarn, a coming-of-age story, a vivid travelogue, a medical memoir, a heartfelt paean to the great outdoors and a feminist exploration of identity - heady themes worthy of the high-altitude backdrop. Zieman's writing is as sure-footed as her crampons, and mountains make for handy metaphors."Zieman applied the risk-taking she learned on Everest to her OB/GYN career, pivoting between work in academia, nonprofits, industry, the arts, and as an entrepreneur. She is also the author of a medical text, Managing Contraception, and a play, The Post-Roe Monologues, that has been perofmed in multiple cities. Her writing has appeared in USA Today, Newsweek, Salon, The Sun Magazine, Ms. Magazine, The Forward, NBC News THINK, and other publications. Prior roles include Director of Family Planning Emory University School of Medicine, Chief Medical Officer Planned Parenthood Southeast, and advisor on CDC committees writing guidelines for U.S. contraceptive care.For further information, contact: Amanda Gavigan ....

