Ericsson announces new Customer Unit Saudi Arabia under the leadership of Håkan Cervell

(MENAFN- Weber Shandwick) Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) has announced a new organizational structure for its operations in the Middle East and Africa (MMEA) region, effective January 1, 2025. As part of this transformation, the Saudi Arabia market will be served under a newly established Customer Unit (CU), led by Håkan Cervell, Vice President and Head of CU Saudi Arabia.

This move is part of Ericsson's strategic ambition to simplify its organizational setup, enhance customer responsiveness, and strengthen local market accountability. The newly created CU Saudi Arabia, which will serve all customers in the country, is one of five Customer Units established under the new structure. The broader reorganization aims to optimize resources, accelerate time-to-market, and empower decision-making at the country level.

With over 30 years of experience in the Information Communication Technology (ICT) industry, Håkan Cervell brings proven leadership, business development expertise, and a deep understanding of the region. Since 2022, Håkan has served as the Head of Customer Unit stc, Saudi Arabia and Egypt, where he played a pivotal role in fostering strong partnerships and advancing digital transformation initiatives.

The establishment of CU Saudi Arabia is part of Ericsson's larger regional transformation, which includes five Customer Units: CU Saudi Arabia, CU Gulf, CU West & Southern Africa, CU Central & Eastern Africa, and CU MEA North. Each unit is designed to address local market needs with increased accountability and customer focus.

Ericsson remains committed to accelerating digital transformation and supporting Saudi Arabia's journey toward becoming a global leader in connectivity and innovation.





