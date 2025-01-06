Amir of Qatar meets with President of DR Congo

(MENAFN) On Sunday, the Amir Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani held a meeting with Felix Tshisekedi, the President of the Republic of the Congo (DRC), at the Amiri Diwan. The two leaders engaged in a productive discussion focused on strengthening the bilateral relationship between their respective countries. They explored various ways to enhance cooperation across different sectors, reflecting a shared interest in fostering deeper ties between Qatar and the DRC.



The talks also extended to addressing key regional and international issues of mutual concern, with both leaders emphasizing the importance of collaboration on broader global matters. Their conversation highlighted the significance of continued dialogue and partnership in the face of shifting international dynamics. The meeting underscored a commitment to deepening the bilateral relationship and working together to navigate challenges in the international arena.



Several senior officials were present during the meeting, including HE Chief of the Amiri Diwan, Abdullah bin Mohammed al-Khulaifi, and HE Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz al-Khulaifi. Their participation further reinforced the importance of the discussions and the dedication to advancing the partnership between Qatar and the DRC.



In addition, a delegation accompanying President Tshisekedi was also present, ensuring that both sides had the necessary expertise and support to explore new areas of collaboration. The meeting served as a step toward fostering stronger diplomatic and economic relations between the two nations.

