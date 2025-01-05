Prime Accused In Journalist Mukesh Chandrakar Murder Case Arrested In Hyderabad

(MENAFN- IANS) Hyderabad, Jan 6 (IANS) The prime accused in the murder of journalist Mukesh Chandrakar has been arrested in Hyderabad, according to the officials.

Suresh Chandrakar, a contractor and the alleged mastermind behind the killing had been on the run since the crime came to light.

Police revealed that Suresh was hiding at his driver's residence in Hyderabad.

Investigators reviewed footage from over 200 CCTV cameras and analysed nearly 300 mobile numbers to locate him. Following this, he was arrested on Sunday night.

The police confirmed that the interrogation of the accused is currently underway.

Mukesh Chandrakar's body was discovered last week in a septic tank located in a shed owned by a contractor in Chhattisgarh's Bastar division.

The 32-year-old independent journalist was last seen leaving his home in Bijapur's Pujari Para on New Year's Day.

His brother, Yukesh, had filed a missing person complaint the following day after Mukesh failed to return home.

During their investigation, police found Chandrakar's body in Chhatan Para Basti, not far from his residence. Three other individuals, including two of the victim's relatives, have been arrested in connection with the case.

Ritesh Chandrakar, a cousin of the journalist, was detained at Raipur airport on Saturday. Mahendra Ramteke, a supervisor, and Dinesh Chandrakar, another relative, were apprehended in Bijapur.

Earlier on Sunday, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai condemned the murder, calling it "a very condemnable crime" and assuring strict action against those responsible.

"The state government is taking all possible measures to investigate this heinous act. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed, and we will leave no stone unturned in this case," he had said.

The Chief Minister also addressed allegations linking the prime accused, Suresh Chandrakar, to the state Congress President, Deepak Baij.

"The contractor involved is a Congress worker. We've observed a pattern where Congress members are implicated in incidents like this. In cases such as those in Baloda Bazar and Surajpur, Congress links have emerged," he stated.

This high-profile case has drawn widespread attention, raising concerns about the safety of journalists and the political affiliations of the accused. The SIT continues its investigation to ensure justice for Mukesh Chandrakar.