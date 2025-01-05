Handwara-Bungus Road Case: NGT Seeks Personal Appearance Of Secy PWD

The three member Principal Bench of Justice Prakash Srivastava (Chairperson) , Justice Sudhir Aggarwal (Judicial Member) and Dr A Senthiol Vel (Expert Member) while hearing the petition filed by Rasikh Rasool Bhat -lawyer and RTI activist from Handwara has directed Administrative Secretary PWD J&K Govt to be present before the NGT on next date of hearing -i.e 22.04.2025

The petitioner Advocate Rasikh Rasool has alleged that there have been environmental violations during the execution of the Handwara-Bungus road project. The NGT has been hearing this case for almost one year.

“ I was forced to move to NGT as the Govt failed to act on my repeated pleas. The PWD R&B Handwara as well as PWD R&B Administrative Department failed to respond to an earlier notice issued on February 21, 2024” said Rasikh Rasool

“Despite being informed about the potential violations, no action was taken by the respondents even as Executive Engineer is party in the case. On 2nd of January, Executive engineer R&B Handwara appeared before the tribunal but failed to justify his non responsiveness in the previous hearings in this case” Rasikh Rasool added

It is pertinent to mention that R&B Division Handwara took up execution of Handwara Bungus road without the required environmental clearance from competent authority. The petitioner has alleged before NGT that more than 25000 forest trees have been axed and uprooted plus illegal riverbed mining is done to extract the riverbed material in violation of J&K Minor Mineral Concession Rules.

The NGT in its Jan 2nd 2025 order reads :

“ Though notice was duly served and the matter was subsequently taken up on 25.04.2024, 07.08.2024 and 19.11.2024, no reply on behalf of respondent number 2 Administrative Secretary Public works Roads and Buildings Department, UT of J&K and respondent number 5 Executive Engineer Public Works, R&B Division Handwara, J&K have been filed. It has been pointed out that these officers are the main respondents responsible for the alleged violation. Hence, we direct respondent no.2- Administrative Secretary, Public works Roads and Buildings Department, UT of J&K to appear on the next date of hearing and apprise us about the allegation and the alleged violation.”

On 18.11.2024 J&K Pollution Control Committee -JKPCC had filed a report disclosing the discrepancy of 2728.82 MT in the material consumed and disposal permits obtained by the executing agency PWD (R&B) Department. It further says that the executing agency didn't provide any justification for the discrepancy. The petitioner in this case has also appealed Chief Minister and Dy CM to get this matter inquired through J&K Anti Corruption Bureau -JKACB as well.

