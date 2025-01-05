Kansas Judicial Center Closed Monday Due To Adverse Weather Conditions

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

TOPEKA-The Kansas Judicial Center will be closed Monday, January 6, due to adverse weather conditions.

Court personnel will work remotely, but offices in the Kansas Judicial Center will not be open to in-person service.

Individual judicial chambers may remain open at the discretion of a justice or judge. Visitors will want to call ahead if they plan to visit judicial chambers.

All activities affected by this change will be rescheduled, including meetings. Participants will be notified of new times and dates.

This closure announcement applies to the Judicial Center only. Shawnee County District Court, like all district courts, will make its own announcement if the court plans to close due to adverse weather conditions.

Visit the judicial branch website at for updates.

