Kuwait Amir Congratulates Pres. Of Switzerland On Election Victory

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 5 (KUNA) -- the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber sent a cable of congratulations to President of the Swiss Confederation Karin Keller-Sutter, on her election victory. In the cable, His Highness the Amir expressed his heartfelt congratulates, and wished President Karin Keller-Sutter good and wellbeing, and more progress and prosperity for Switzerland and its people. (end) dss

