Kuwait Amir Congratulates Pres. Of Switzerland On Election Victory
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Jan 5 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent a cable of congratulations to President of the Swiss Confederation Karin Keller-Sutter, on her election victory.
In the cable, His Highness the Amir expressed his heartfelt congratulates, and wished President Karin Keller-Sutter good health and wellbeing, and more progress and prosperity for Switzerland and its people. (end)
