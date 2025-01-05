IIT Kanpur Achieves Record-Breaking Milestone with 152 IPR Filings in 2024

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 03 January, 2025: Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IITK) continues to make a mark in research and innovation with its highest ever filing of 152 Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) in 2024. This milestone of the highest number of IPRs filed in a single year sees the institute sustain the increasing momentum for the fourth consecutive year. With a total of 1200 IPRs filed to date, IITK has also maintained its exceptional licensing rate to industry partners with around 12.91% achieved in 2024.



The 152 IPR filings include 124 patents, 10 design registrations, 2 copyrights, and 6 trademark applications. The institute also expanded its global presence by filing 7 US patents, 2 Chinese patents and 1 European patent.



The IPR filings cover a wide range of domains in cutting-edge of technology, including medtech and nanotechnology. Some notable inventions include a transdermal patch for drug delivery, Kryptoceler for cryptographic acceleration, and a chop saw metal-cutting machine. Other remarkable patents include a hybrid-powered electric tower car and a contactless automated tool for measuring crack growth.



In 2024, IIT Kanpur witnessed a significant rise in the number of IPRs granted, with a total of 217 previously filed IPRs being granted this year. Among these, notable patents include a smart electric meter, a portable medical suction device, a quadcopter drone with an out-of-plane folding mechanism, a broadband uniform-efficiency orbital angular momentum detector for quantum technologies, and a process for fabricating an ultra-thin polymer composite electrolyte. Additionally, the institute has licensed 7 technologies and launched two ground-breaking products: the "Air Sampling Device" and the "Metamaterial Cloaking System," further reinforcing its commitment to translating research into tangible solutions.

Prof. Manindra Agrawal, Director of IIT Kanpur, said, "Achieving 152 IPR filings in 2024 and seeing a significant increase in granted patents affirms IIT Kanpur's commitment to pioneering translational research to bridge the gap between research and real world applications. We are grateful to our researchers, government, other stakeholders, and the institute's IPR Cell for their invaluable role in transferring technologies from academia to the industry. As we move into 2025, we are focused on enhancing our R&D capabilities across domains and strengthen industry-academia collaborations to create innovations that will have a lasting impact on society."

In addition to its remarkable achievements in IPR filings, the institute received the prestigious STEM Impact Awards 2024 for its impactful technology transfer activities. This marks the third time the institute has been recognized for the STEM Impact award, this year the award was given for the technology transfer of 'Haptic Smart Watch for Blind & Visually Impaired,' which has led to significant socio-economic impact.

The commercialization of IIT Kanpur’s innovations also witnessed a two-fold increase in revenues from IP licensing. Further, the institute launched two pioneering technologies: an air sampling device, licensed to Airshed Planning Professionals Pvt. Ltd., and the 'Analakshya' metamaterial cloaking system, licensed to Meta Tattva Systems Pvt. Ltd. These highlight the institute’s support to make India self-reliant in defense technologies and environmental innovation.

IIT Kanpur continues to enrich the nation’s research and development ecosystem. Its achievements in 2024 reflect its dynamic and flourishing R&D environment that is poised to deliver more impactful innovations as India journeys towards technological excellence and self-reliance.





