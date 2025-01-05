US racing driver Seth Quintero wins 2025 Dakar Rally Stage 1

(MENAFN) Seth Quintero, the US off-road racing driver representing Toyota Gazoo Racing, was declared the winner of the 2025 Dakar Rally Stage 1 on Saturday. Initially, French driver Guerlain Chicherit had been declared the provisional winner, having claimed the 413-kilometer (256-mile) opening stage in Saudi Arabia's Bisha with a time of 4 hours, 35 minutes, and 53 seconds, 50 seconds ahead of Quintero.



However, Quintero was later promoted to the top spot after it was confirmed that he had stopped to assist Century Racing Factory Team's Laia Sanz, who had crashed during the race. The Dakar Rally credited Quintero with an additional 95 seconds for the stop, putting him 45 seconds ahead of Chicherit, making him the official winner of Stage 1.



In the bike category, Australian rider Daniel Sanders from Red Bull KTM Factory Racing took the victory for Stage 1, completing the course in 4 hours, 41 minutes, and 27 seconds. His US competitor, Ricky Brabec from Monster Energy Honda, finished second, 2 minutes and 4 seconds behind Sanders, while Botswana's Ross Branch placed third.



The 2025 Dakar Rally continues with Stage 2, a 947-kilometer chrono stage, set to take place in Bisha on Sunday and Monday. The rally is scheduled to conclude with Stage 12 in Shubaytah, Saudi Arabia, on January 17.

